Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Katrina Kaif on joining IIFA 2025: ‘It’s a journey that have shaped my connection with cinema’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently expressed her deep excitement and affection for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards as the prestigious event celebrates its Silver Jubilee.

Reflecting on her personal journey with IIFA, Katrina shared her heartfelt sentiments, describing the event as “more than just a global gathering.” In a recent statement, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress shared, “IIFA has always been more than just a global event for me—it’s a journey filled with love, warmth, and incredible moments that have shaped my connection with cinema and my fans. From the very beginning, it has felt like home—a place where we celebrate the magic of Indian cinema, the passion of storytelling, and the joy of coming together on a global stage.”

“My IIFA journey has been filled with unforgettable memories, and being a part of this historic Silver Jubilee milestone is truly an honour. Celebrating 25 glorious years of IIFA and Indian cinema at the IIFA Weekend & Awards in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is incredibly exciting. IIFA has always felt like family, and I eagerly look forward to another spectacular chapter—filled with nostalgia, joy, and the electrifying energy of fans from across the globe. I’m super excited and can’t wait to join the grand celebration and create more cherished memories on Bollywood’s biggest global stage,” Katrina added.

The highly anticipated Silver Jubilee celebration of the IIFA Awards is set to take place on March 8th and 9th, 2025, at the iconic Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

This year’s event promises to be a grand affair, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan co-hosting IIFA 2025 for the first time. Karan Johar will lead the main event as the host, while Aparshakti Khurana will take charge of hosting the IIFA Digital Awards.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will be honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025. Calling the recognition “incredibly special,” Roshan acknowledged the significance of the award in his illustrious career and thanked the industry for the recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema.

The filmmaker shared, “As IIFA marks 25 glorious years of Indian cinema’s global journey in Rajasthan, it stands as a true trailblazer in the entertainment industry. IIFA has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new standards in celebrating cinematic brilliance. Receiving the ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ award from IIFA is an incredibly special moment for me.”

Rakul Preet Singh agrees with ‘comfort zone’ being an ‘enemy’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh agrees that the comfort zone can be an enemy. She believes stepping out of it and doing hard things leads to growth.

Rakul took to her Instagram, where she posted a quote, which read: “Comfort Zone Is Your Enemy… “A comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there.” – Unknown… One of the biggest reasons people are lazy and always want to do everything tomorrow is because they are too comfortable with their lives. They don’t want to change the way things are going. Doing the things that you’re always doing is easy, but it doesn’t lead to the growth that you want.

“Growth demands that you step out of your comfort zone and do the hard things. It’s easy to watch.”

She captioned it as: “It is what it is.”

Rakul is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” and had recently shared that her character Antara in the movie is a very headstrong girl and someone who has a lot of self-love as well.

Talking about her character, she shares, “So my character of Antara is a very headstrong girl, someone who has a lot of self-love as well… She’s an adventure-loving girl, you know, and a lot into sports.”

The lighthearted entertainer, produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Apart from “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, the actress, who is married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has “De De Pyaar De 2” and “Ameeri”. While De De Pyaar De 2 brings back the charm of the hit rom-com, Ameeri promises a fresh and intriguing narrative.

Taapsee Pannu performs her own stunts in ‘Gandhari’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu does her stunts in the upcoming actioner “Gandhari”, revealed writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, who also shared a few glimpses from the sets of the film.

Kanika appreciated Taapsee for acing the action sequences flawlessly, she shared: “They were shooting a tense sequence, which involved a precarious wall climb that Taapsee’s character had to do.”

“Without using any body double, or any rehearsals (while due safety precautions were taken) — Taapsee has climbed up that wall like a panther, in one take! I happened to be on set that day, and as the shot cut, the whole set burst into thunderous applause!”

She further added: “It was quite impressive to watch, Taapsee has a certain litheness and agility to her that makes her the perfect casting choice for Gandhari. She’s going to surprise everyone with this kind of character that she’s never played before.”

Kanika added: “With Ishwak joining the cast, he has brought to the film a fresh wave of talent and layering to the story, and I can’t wait for the audiences to see the magic that these two have created on screen, under the wonderful direction of Devashish Makhija.”

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee’s sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

“Gandhari” is the second project under Kanika Dhillon ‘s banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama “Do Patti” and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like “Bhonsle”, “Joram” and others.

Taapsee was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Who’s stealing Shanaya Kapoor’s heart this Valentine’s Day?

Mumbai– Ahead of Valentine’s Day tomorrow, Shanaya Kapoor shared a heartwarming post. She posted a series of adorable photos with her furry friend.

On Thursday, Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of her photos where she is seen showering affection on her pet dog. Along with the cute snapshots, Shanaya captioned the post, “Morning heart eyes for u #vday,” adding a playful touch to her Valentine’s Day celebrations. Her post has left fans gushing over her bond with her beloved pet.

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a comfy white checkered outfit. Interestingly, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is no stranger to sharing adorable moments with her pet dog on social media. The actress frequently posts pictures of herself spending quality time with her furry companion. Last month, Shanaya shared heartwarming photos of her pet dogs, Sushi, Riot, and Pablo, and tagged her besties, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, the star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan,” directed by Santosh Singh. The film is said to be inspired by Ruskin Bond’s cherished short story, “The Eyes Have It.” Shanaya will be seen playing the role of a theatre artist alongside actor Vikrant Massey, who portrays a blind musician.

On January 30, Shanaya announced a schedule wrap-up on the project and posted an image of a clapboard and a cake, both featuring “schedule wrap” written on them.

Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey kicked off filming for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” in Mussoorie in October last year, with more shooting schedules planned in Europe. While an official release date is still pending, the film is anticipated to hit theatres in mid-2025.

Originally, Shanaya was set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s “Bedhadak,” alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada, but the project was reportedly shelved for undisclosed reasons. In addition to “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan,” Shanaya is also expected to be part of the upcoming “Student of the Year” web series, produced by Dharma Productions.

Shehnaaz Gill goes full desi in suit as she captures Melbourne’s rainy vibes

Mumbai– Actress Shehnaaz Gill recently took to social media to showcase her desi style in a stunning maroon suit, set against the backdrop of Melbourne’s rainy weather.

The actress, on Thursday, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself embracing the serene vibes of the city while effortlessly blending traditional elegance with the rainy atmosphere. In the clip, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress is seen vibing to Shubh’s trendy song “Fell For You.” Gill is seen walking with utmost confidence and grace as she makes her video on the trending song.

For the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “Maroon vibes in the rain of Melbourne.” The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress is currently in Melbourne, and she has been sharing photos and videos from there on social media.

On Wednesday, Gill dropped a stunning selfie on her Instagram stories. In the picture, she looked effortlessly chic, wearing a pink top paired with blue jeans. She accessorized the look with a brown bag and oversized brown sunglasses, exuding style. She also tagged her location as Melbourne Airport, Australia.

Meanwhile, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant recently marked her 32nd birthday with an intimate celebration surrounded by close friends and family. Sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the special day, the actress posted a video on Instagram showing her enjoying the party with her team inside her vanity van. Sharing the clip, Shehnaaz wrote, “Now I finally understand what a Birthday Month is! This January wasn’t just about one day—it felt like my birthday was celebrated every single day.”

On the work front, Gill is gearing up for the release of her next project, “Ikk Kudi,” which also marks her debut as a producer. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi-language film is set to be released on June 13.

The actress was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s movie “Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on V-Day: Perfect love language for me would be words of affirmation

Mumbai– Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared her thoughts on Valentine’s Day and shared that her ideal love language is words of affirmation. She believes that when a partner gives positive affirmations, it subconsciously helps in being more confident and alive.

The actress revealed that this year her Valentine’s Day will be special.

“This year, my Valentine’s Day will be truly special as I spend it with some incredible individuals. It will be a Valentine’s Day with a purpose—dedicated to meeting and sharing moments with underprivileged people who truly understand the essence of love,” Nimrit told IANS.

She added: “The perfect love language for me would be words of affirmation. I am also mindful of my words when I communicate because I feel like words have a lasting impact.

“When your partner gives you positive affirmations, I feel like it subconsciously helps you be more confident, more spirited and more alive. Also, acts of service. I feel like kind gestures go a long way in any relationship.”

Earlier this month, Nimrit talked about the stigma some actors associate with their television background. The actress embraces her small screen roots and said that there’s no reason to feel ashamed of it.

The actress, who gained the spotlight with her work in ‘Choti Sarrdaarni, said: “Many TV actors abandon their background like it’s a thing to be hidden. There’s no shame in the background that literally gave you the launchpad.”

“I owe everything to television,” she shares.

The actress said that she will never abandon the identity that helped her gain the spotlight.

“It was my first avenue to become an actor and the platform that nurtured my passion for acting. It gave me the opportunity to reach where I am today. There’s no reason to feel ashamed of it, and I will never abandon the identity that got me started.”

The actress is all set to make her debut in movies with the Punjabi film “Shaunki Sardar”. The film, which also stars Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan, is all set to release on May 16. (IANS)