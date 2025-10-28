A Rare Kathak–Bharatanatyam Jugalbandi Premieres at NECA 2025: Two Dancers, Two Traditions, One Heartbeat of Love

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— What happens when rhythm meets rigor, when spin meets stillness, when two classical languages of Indian dance speak the same emotion in different dialects? Boston audiences will soon find out.

For the first time, the New England Choice Awards (NECA) Gala will witness a jugalbandi—a duet—between two of India’s most revered classical dance styles, Kathak and Bharatanatyam, performed by Mitali Mukherjee and Diya Shenoy.

The performance, unfolding on November 1, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel, explores the timeless emotions of a woman in love—her anticipation, devotion, and longing for her beloved.

Set to the evocative melodies of “Ghar More Pardesiya” and “Mere Dholna,” the piece is not just a dance—it’s a dialogue. Mukherjee’s Kathak, rooted in fluid spins, rhythmic footwork, and storytelling through gesture, converses with Shenoy’s Bharatanatyam, defined by its geometric precision, sculptural poses, and expressive abhinaya. Together, they weave a tapestry of grace and intensity—a meeting of North and South, of rhythm and line, of emotion and form.

“This performance looks like two rivers meeting—each distinct in color and current, yet flowing toward the same ocean of expression,” said Upendra Mishra, co-producer of New England Choice Awards gala, along with Dr. Manju Sheth, MD.

Added Dr. Sheth: “We are thrilled that for the first time we are presenting a Kathak dance by Mitali. I believe that she is one of the most fabulous dancers in our city. She will be joined by Diya for a Bharatnatyam jugalbandi. Choreography is fabulous .We are all looking forward to their special presentation at NECA Awards.”

The Artists

Mitali Mukherjee, Director of Nupur Jhankar Dance Academy, has devoted over 23 years to Kathak under Dr. Manjiri Deo of the Banaras Gharana. Having lived and performed across Singapore, Australia, and now the United States, Mukherjee founded her academy in 2016 to keep the tradition thriving globally. Beyond dance, she holds a Doctorate in Nutrition and Dietetics and views movement as nourishment for both body and soul.

Diya Shenoy, just 17, represents the next generation of Bharatanatyam. Trained under Guru Smt. Sapna Krishnan at the Lasya School of Dance in Shrewsbury, MA, she completed her Arangetram in 2024 and has performed in productions such as VisionAid and Rudram. Her dedication has earned her accolades at regional competitions including NEMA and Drishya. Shenoy’s performances reveal a maturity that belies her age—her dance breathing both discipline and joy.

As Mukherjee’s rhythmic tatkar (footwork) intertwines with Shenoy’s sculpted mudras, the performance promises to be a luminous confluence of two traditions—each illuminating the other.

For Boston, this will be more than a debut. It will be a dialogue in motion—a rare jugalbandi of Kathak and Bharatanatyam, where love itself takes center stage.