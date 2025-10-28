Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka’s Sweet Birthday Shoutout to Kevin Jonas’ Daughter Valentina

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra melted hearts with a sweet birthday post for her niece Valentina, the daughter of Kevin and Danielle Jonas.

The actress shared a cute concert snap showing her cuddling Valentina, who wore tiny noise-cancelling headphones and clutched a Buzz Lightyear toy. “You’re pure magic, Valentina. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever. Love you,” Priyanka wrote, tagging the proud parents.

Priyanka, married to Nick Jonas, often gushes about her close-knit bond with the Jonas clan. Just days ago, she celebrated Karwa Chauth in New York with Nick, sharing romantic photos and tender moments with their daughter, Malti.

The actress recently visited Mumbai for Durga Puja, catching up with friends, attending pandals, and enjoying desi breakfasts before jetting back.

Malaika Arora’s Son Roasts Her Birthday Look, Compares It to ‘Despicable Me 2’ Character

MUMBAI– Malaika Arora’s 50th birthday bash turned hilarious when her son, Arhaan Khan, poked fun at her outfit.

Arhaan shared photos from the glamorous Goa celebration, including one of his mom dazzling in a baby-pink shimmery dress — right next to a meme of Gru from Despicable Me 2 dressed as a fairy princess. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at the spot-on comparison.

While the party was all glitz, gossip swirled online over Malaika’s real age. Some users claimed she was “55,” but her sister Amrita Arora shut it down, posting, “For all the years of being 50, you’re finally 50, my beautiful sister.”

Farah Khan also joined the fun, joking, “Happy birthday, you’re 40 years old?” to which Malaika shot back, “No, 50.” Surrounded by family and friends, the diva owned every bit of her milestone celebration — meme and all.

Janhvi Kapoor Gets Smothered by Her Giant Husky in Adorable New Video

MUMBAI– Janhvi Kapoor had fans laughing and melting alike after posting a hilarious sped-up video of herself being smothered by her playful pet husky.

In the clip, the actress cuddles and hugs her overexcited dogs as they shower her with love. “Going to start a new series of all the times I’ve been suffocated by Bhaitama Saitama’s giant, overaffectionate brother — and my favorite child,” she joked in the caption.

Janhvi, who’s famously devoted to her pets, often shares their antics online. Offscreen, the actress recently opened up about her late mother, Sridevi, on the talk show Two Much, reading a touching poem she wrote in her memory that left everyone emotional.

Janhvi was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and continues to win hearts both on and off the screen — this time, thanks to her furry co-stars.

Anupam Kher Braves -7°C at Europe’s Highest Peak, Salutes Actresses Who Filmed There in Sarees

MUMBAI– Anupam Kher shared stunning footage from his visit to Jungfrau, Europe’s highest peak, and couldn’t resist applauding Bollywood’s leading ladies for shooting song

sequences there in chiffon sarees despite freezing temperatures.

Bundled up in five layers at -7°C, Kher filmed himself amid blinding snow and icy winds, marveling at the view while joking he could barely stand the cold. “Hats off to all the Indian actresses who did song sequences here in just chiffon sarees! That is dedication,” he wrote.

The veteran actor has been sharing glimpses from his Switzerland getaway — from peaceful strolls down “the most magical street in the world” to posing beside the iconic Yash Chopra train on the Jungfrau Railway.

As he wrapped up his snowy adventure, Kher promised fans more glimpses from his Swiss diaries before heading home to “beautiful Bharat.”

Soha Ali Khan Crushes Leg Day, Says Mobility Is the Real Secret Weapon

MUMBAI– Soha Ali Khan gave fans a peek at her killer leg day, proving fitness is serious business for the actress.

The Rang De Basanti star posted a gym video showing her lifting heavy weights after a round of mobility drills and stretches. “Mobility may look like the warm-up you can skip, but it’s your insurance against injuries,” she wrote, stressing how movement work preps the body to “load up without locking up.”

In the clip, Soha moves through dynamic leg swings and stretches before powering into her workout. Recently back from a sunny Goa getaway with friends and daughter Inaaya, the 47-year-old actress is riding high after her big-screen comeback in Chhorii 2, where she played Daasi Maa. (Source: IANS)