133rd Birth Anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda to Be Observed January 5

LOS ANGELES — January 5, 2026, marks the 133rd birth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda (1893–1952), the pioneering Indian spiritual teacher who introduced millions in the West to the ancient science of Yoga and meditation. Best known as the author of the spiritual classic Autobiography of a Yogi, Yogananda is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in bridging Eastern wisdom and Western spiritual inquiry.

Published in 1946 and now translated into more than 50 languages, Autobiography of a Yogi has inspired generations of seekers, leaders, artists, and thinkers worldwide. Through his writings, lectures, and teachings, Yogananda emphasized meditation as a practical, scientific path to self-realization and inner peace. “Meditation is the science of God-realization,” he taught, describing it as a universal method to experience divine love, joy, and wisdom.

During more than three decades in the United States and abroad, Yogananda shared India’s yogic philosophy through public talks, classes, and an extensive body of spiritual literature. In addition to Autobiography of a Yogi, his major works include The Second Coming of Christ: The Resurrection of the Christ Within You, God Talks with Arjuna: The Bhagavad Gita, collections of talks and essays on spiritual living, and volumes of poetry and prayer. A new book, The Spiritual Expression of Friendship, is scheduled for release in January 2026.

Born Mukunda Lal Ghosh in Gorakhpur, India, Yogananda became a monk of the Swami Order after studying under his guru, Swami Sri Yukteswar. In 1920, he traveled to the United States as a delegate to the International Congress of Religious Liberals in Boston, where he delivered a landmark address on the science of religion. That same year, he founded Self-Realization Fellowship (SRF) to disseminate the teachings of Kriya Yoga in the West.

To honor his life and legacy, Self-Realization Fellowship members and friends around the world will gather for commemorative services and group meditations in early January, both in person and online, in multiple languages. More than seven decades after his passing, Paramahansa Yogananda’s teachings continue to guide millions toward greater harmony, purpose, and spiritual awareness.