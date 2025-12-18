World Meditation Day 2025 Brings Global Unity and Local Community Together in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, NH — World Meditation Day 2025 will be observed on Sunday, December 21, through two complementary events: a global online meditation connecting millions worldwide and a local in-person community gathering in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Both initiatives are organized under the guidance of the Heartfulness Institute, a nonprofit offering free meditation programs in more than 160 countries.

Global Online Meditation: “One World, One Heart”

At a global level, millions of participants across continents will unite in a shared moment of inner stillness during a live-streamed online meditation led by Rev. Daaji (Kamlesh D. Patel), Global Guide of Heartfulness and a Padma Bhushan awardee.

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM EST / 8:00 PM IST

Format: Online livestream

Theme: One World, One Heart

The 45-minute program will include a brief introduction to Heartfulness, guided relaxation, meditation, and collective silence. The session is free, non-religious, and open to all, including beginners. Participants can join from anywhere in the world via the Heartfulness YouTube channel.

Local In-Person Event in Nashua, New Hampshire

Complementing the global initiative, a local World Meditation Day gathering will be held earlier the same day in Nashua, NH, bringing together community members, volunteers, and local organization leaders.

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM

Venue: Arlington Street Community Center

36 Arlington Street, Nashua, NH

The in-person event offers residents an opportunity to experience meditation together while strengthening community bonds. Organizers expressed gratitude to local and regional supporters whose involvement reflects a shared commitment to peace, wellness, and collective harmony—both locally and globally.

Community Supporters

The Nashua event is supported by a diverse group of organizations, including:

India Association of Greater Boston; VT Seva – Volunteering Together for Service; United Way of Greater Nashua; Telugu Association of Greater Boston; YMCA of Greater Nashua; Arlington Street Community Center; Wholistic Alliance; Milan Cultural Organization (Massachusetts Chapter); and India Association of New Hampshire.

Their support underscores the collaborative spirit behind World Meditation Day and its mission of uniting hearts across cultures and communities.

A Shared Purpose

Whether participating online with millions worldwide or gathering locally in Nashua, World Meditation Day 2025 invites everyone to pause, reflect, and contribute to a more peaceful and compassionate world—one heart at a time.