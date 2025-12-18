Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kajol gets nostalgic as Dilwale turns 10, says “each and every frame is a memory”

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Kajol marked 10 years of Dilwale by taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane and sharing unseen moments from the 2015 hit that reunited her with Shah Rukh Khan.

Calling the film a special chapter in her career, Kajol reflected on the joy, laughter, and fun she experienced while shooting the romantic action-comedy. Sharing a carousel post, she wrote, “10 years to this piece of filmography! And what an amazing time we had making it! From the glaciers to the costumes to the jokes and fun on set! Each and every frame is a memory!”

The post featured the official Dilwale poster, a candid laughing moment with Shah Rukh Khan, and a classy still of Kajol from the film.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Dilwale starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon, with supporting roles by Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and Sanjay Mishra.

The film was a major talking point for the long-awaited onscreen reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and remains popular for hit songs such as “Gerua,” “Janam Janam,” and “Tukur Tukur.”

Kareena Kapoor goes “samosa crazy” at sons’ school event, Karan Johar spills the beans

MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor Khan proved diet rules don’t apply on school function days as she happily munched on a giant samosa at her sons’ annual day celebration, with best friend Karan Johar catching the moment on camera.

Sharing a video on social media, Karan jokingly called out the actress while she enjoyed the popular snack. “This is what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school play, eating a samosa,” he said. “For all you people who think that she’s on a diet, this is what she’s eating – a big samosa!”

Taking the teasing further, Karan dubbed her a “Carby Doll,” saying, “I’m proud of you, Bebo. I’m proud of you. You’re a carby doll. I love it.” A surprised Kareena quickly clarified that she isn’t on any diet at the moment.

Kareena and Karan, who have shared a close friendship for over two decades, also have a strong professional history. They first collaborated on the 2001 blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma banner.

Kareena’s iconic role as Poo remains a fan favorite even after more than two decades, helping the film achieve cult status alongside stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

Vicky Kaushal’s sweet selfie with young fan melts hearts online

MUMBAI, India — Vicky Kaushal won instant love on social media after a heartwarming moment with a young fan left the little boy jumping with joy.

The actor shared a carousel from a recent event, including a video where he happily stopped to click a selfie with the child. The boy’s excitement was unmistakable, beaming with a wide smile and even hopping around after the photo, while Vicky turned back to notice his pure happiness.

Along with the clip, Vicky posted stylish photos from the event, looking relaxed and effortlessly charming in a sharp outfit.

On the work front, the actor has a packed slate, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War,” co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s personal life is also making headlines. The actor recently embraced fatherhood with wife Katrina Kaif. The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on November 7, 2025, sharing a heartfelt note that read, “Blessed. Om (sic).”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Aamir Khan pokes fun at his creative control obsession in new promo video

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is taking a cheeky dig at his own reputation for creative control in a hilarious new promo for his upcoming production “Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.”

In a fun video shared by his production house, Aamir is seen discussing the film’s trailer with director Vir Das, playfully highlighting his hands-on — and slightly obsessive — approach to filmmaking. Claiming he has “changed completely” and become calm and meditative, Aamir reveals he has already cut the trailer himself.

Things quickly spiral when Vir Das insists that a film is the director’s vision and his version of the trailer should be used. Aamir agrees — briefly — before firing back with rapid questions about who the producer and “marketing genius” really are, leaving Vir with only one answer: Aamir himself.

The banter escalates into mock disagreement, ending with Aamir charging at Vir after the director jokingly messes up the actor’s age.

The video has fans laughing, with Aamir once again proving he can poke fun at his own legendary perfectionism.

Arjun Rampal recalls rocky shift from modeling to movies, says acting didn’t come easy

MUMBAI, India — Actor Arjun Rampal has opened up about the tough road he faced while transitioning from modeling to acting, admitting the change was far from smooth.

Speaking to IANS, Rampal said modeling conditions you to react to the camera, while acting demands the exact opposite. “I remember watching my rushes from Moksha and feeling completely stiff,” he said, adding that learning to forget the camera and become the character took time. He credited repeated opportunities and people believing in him for helping him grow as an actor.

Rampal made his acting debut with “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat” in 2001 and has since appeared in over 40 films. He was recently praised for his role as ISI Major Iqbal in the action thriller “Dhurandhar,” released on December 5.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Following the film’s release, Rampal shared a heartfelt note thanking fans for the overwhelming love and appreciation, calling the response to “Dhurandhar” truly unexpected.

Madhuri Dixit looks back on four decades, says filmmaking is far more organized today

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit has reflected on how dramatically filmmaking has evolved since her debut in “Abodh” to her upcoming project “Mrs Deshpande,” saying the industry is far more organized today than it was in the 1980s and 1990s.

Speaking to IANS, Madhuri said that in her early years only a handful of production houses, including Yash Chopra, B R Chopra, Subhash Ghai, and Rajshri Productions, operated in an organized manner. “The rest was pretty unorganized,” she recalled, adding that actors earlier relied more on spontaneity than preparation.

The actress noted that today’s actors benefit from detailed scripts, character prep, readings, and on-set comforts like vanity vans — luxuries that didn’t exist back then. “We used to sit under the sun with an umbrella over our heads,” she said.

Madhuri also explained why she appears less frequently on screen now, saying she wants to choose projects that truly excite her. “I want to wake up every morning excited to work,” she said, adding that she enjoys collaborating with filmmakers like Nagesh Kukunoor, whom she trusts to do justice to strong characters. (Source: IANS)