LearnQuest Music Festival 2026 Highlights the Power of Ensembles in Indian Classical Music

WALTHAM, MA — LearnQuest Academy of Music has announced the headlining artists for its 18th Annual LearnQuest Music Festival, to be held April 3–5, 2026, marking nearly two decades of presenting Indian classical music in New England.

The 2026 festival brings together leading performers from Indian classical music, representing both the Carnatic and Hindustani traditions.

The theme of the 2026 LearnQuest Music Festival focuses on the role of ensembles and collaborative performance in Indian classical music. While solo presentation remains central to both Carnatic and Hindustani traditions, the festival highlights how musical dialogue—between melody, rhythm, and accompaniment—creates depth, spontaneity, and shared expression. Several concerts this year emphasize ensemble formats, including multi-instrumental collaborations and lineage-based partnerships that reflect both tradition and innovation.

Leading the Carnatic segment is Sudha Raghunathan, one of the most prominent vocalists of her generation. Based in Chennai, she has performed extensively across India and internationally and is known for her clarity of expression and commitment to classical repertoire. She has received major honors including the Padma Bhushan and the Sangita Kalanidhi.

Also featured is L. Shankar, a violinist trained in South Indian classical music whose career spans classical performance, collaboration, and cross-genre work. He is recognized for expanding the role of the violin while remaining grounded in classical traditions.

The festival will feature another prominent Carnatic violinist, G.J.R. Krishnan, of the Lalgudi lineage established by his father, the late Lalgudi G. Jayaraman. Krishnan is known for his adherence to tradition as well as his work as a composer and educator. He will be performing a jugalbandi with the well-known Hindustani flautist Roopak Kulkarni, a senior disciple of the legendary flute maestro Hari Prasad Chaurasia. An acclaimed Carnatic music fusion ensemble, ATMA, will also be featured to enchant the audience.

From the Hindustani tradition, the festival will feature sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee, known for combining classical training with contemporary presentation. He has performed widely in India and abroad, in both solo and ensemble formats. Shehnai artist Ashwini Shankar will perform, underscoring the continued presence of an ancient Indian instrument on the contemporary Indian classical concert stage.

Another highlight of the Hindustani lineup is the well-known Hindustani vocalist Bhuvanesh Komkali, the grandson of legendary singer Pandit Kumar Gandharva, who carries forward his grandfather’s musical legacy while developing his own interpretive approach within the vocal tradition. Bhuvanesh will present a solo Kheyal recital, and will also be the lead singer in the Anirudh Varma Collective, an Ensemble of young Hindustani Classical musicians.

The three-day festival opens Friday, April 3, at the Thomas Tull Concert Hall at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, followed by two full-days of performances on April 4 and 5 at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts.

LearnQuest has named Shashank Nene as Festival Chair for the 2026 edition. Nene brings decades of experience in the global information technology industry, with senior leadership roles across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. A Massachusetts resident for more than two decades, he has been closely associated with LearnQuest’s educational and community initiatives.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to Indian classical and light music education, LearnQuest Academy has developed the annual festival into its flagship cultural event. Over the past 17 editions, LearnQuest’s celebration of music has brought together established artists, emerging performers, students, and audiences from across New England, offering a rare opportunity to experience both Hindustani and Carnatic classical music within the same festival—and sometimes on the same stage. The festival draws longtime connoisseurs as well as newcomers interested in experiencing Indian classical music in a live concert setting.

Additional program details, including full schedules and accompanying artists, will be announced in the coming weeks. Updates and registration information will be available through LearnQuest’s website and coverage by India New England News.