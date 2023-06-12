- Advertisement -

BY AALIYA DEEBA

New Delhi– When it comes to weddings, the sari has always been a timeless and elegant choice for brides. With its rich heritage and versatility, the sari offers endless possibilities for creating a stunning bridal ensemble. If you are planning your wedding and want to stay on top of the latest trends, here are 10 wedding sari trends to know. From sustainable fabrics to bold colour combinations and personalised embroidery, these trends will help you create a unique and memorable look that showcases your individual style. Whether you are a bride-to-be or simply a lover of fashion, these trends will inspire you to embrace the beauty and artistry of the wedding sari.

Bold Colours: Move away from traditional reds and experiment with vibrant colours like deep purple, emerald green, or royal blue for a unique and modern twist. While bold colours can suit anyone, it’s essential to consider your skin tone when choosing the right shade.

Intricate Embroidery: Opt for saris adorned with intricate embroidery work, such as zardozi, mirror work, or threadwork, to add a touch of opulence and elegance to your wedding ensemble. For example, opt for Chikankari from Lucknow, Zardozi from Varanasi, or Kantha from West Bengal. This adds a unique cultural element to your sari.

Contemporary Drapes: Explore unconventional draping styles like the butterfly drape or the modern half-sari drape, which give a contemporary edge to the traditional sari and create a distinct look. Add a stylish and contemporary twist to your sari by accessorising it with a belt. Choose a statement belt in a complementary colour or metallic finish to cinch the waist and enhance your silhouette.

Mix and Match: Embrace the trend of mixing fabrics, patterns, and textures to create a one-of-a-kind wedding sari. Combine textiles like silk, chiffon, or organza to create a unique and interesting visual effect. Play with colour combinations that are unexpected but harmonious. For instance, pair a pastel-coloured sari with a vibrant, contrasting blouse.

Fusion Blouses: Experiment with fusion blouse designs by incorporating elements from Western fashion. Consider off-shoulder styles, statement sleeves, or intricate back designs to add a contemporary touch to your wedding attire. Try a halter neck blouse for a sleek and sophisticated look. This style accentuates the shoulders and neckline, giving a contemporary and chic vibe to your sari.

Floral Prints: Instead of traditional motifs, choose saris with bold and oversized floral prints. This trend adds a fresh and modern feel to your wedding look while maintaining a connection with nature. Select saris with a border featuring intricate floral designs. A well-placed floral border can frame the sari beautifully and draw attention to the floral motifs, creating a cohesive and harmonious look.

Metallic Accents: Add glamour to your sari with metallic accents like silver or gold foil printing, sequins, or threadwork. These embellishments catch the light beautifully and create a luxurious and eye-catching effect. Consider a sari with metallic printed motifs or designs. Metallic prints in gold, silver, or bronze tones create a lustrous and radiant effect.

Statement Borders: Instead of the usual plain or intricate borders, opt for saris with bold and statement borders. Look for geometric patterns, contrasting colours, or metallic embellishments to make your sari stand out.

Sheer Elegance: Incorporate sheer fabrics like net or lace into your sari design to create an ethereal and romantic look. Choose a sari with a sheer pallu or experiment with a sheer blouse for a modern and graceful ensemble.

Unique Blouse Backs: Pay attention to the back design of your blouse. Experiment with cut-outs, tie-backs, or intricate embroidery to create a stunning, distinctive look that complements your overall sari style. Consider a blouse with a buttoned back for a vintage-inspired look. Use decorative buttons in various shapes, sizes, or metallic finishes to add visual interest. This design adds a touch of nostalgia and elegance to your sari.

