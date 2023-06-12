Bollywood Roundup: Ahaan Panday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and more…

“Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity. This is the reason why YRF has been able to produce the top stars of the country,” the source added.

As per a source, the film starring Ahaan will go on floors next year. The source informed: “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation, someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film.”

The actor has been undergoing intensive grooming for the past 3 years and is now set to be launched under the YRF banner. Aditya is known for his knack for creating stars from Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, is getting his big break under the guidance of Aditya Chopra.

A role is a role, the script remains my hero, says Kajol about her OTT debut

Mumbai– After ruling the silver screen for a good decade, Kajol is making her OTT debut with ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’. So, is working on a web series different from films? Kajol doesn’t see any difference.

“Regardless of the format, a role is a role. It requires the same amount of hard work,” Kajol said at the trailer launch of the Disney+ Hotstar series in Mumbai on Monday.

When asked about the difficulties she might have faced in migrating from the silver screen to OTT, Kajol said: “It is a rather simple choice for me. I have always maintained that if I work, I will have fun, I will work with good people, and the script will always be my hero, always.”

Talking about the work involved, Kajol said: “Whether it is an OTT platform or a film, for me, a role is a role, both formats require the same amount of work. Perhaps, doing an eight-episode series for OTT required more time, but it is the same.”

Kajol added: “The work is the same. I am not different in any manner, my work is not different in any manner. I don’t think it is not that difficult a choice to make.”

When asked what scares her more, Love, Law or Betrayal, as the title of the series is ‘The Trail – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, Kajol said: “I don’t think I am scared of anything, using the word scared may not be right. But I do have a healthy wariness about all three. You cannot fall in love with closed eyes, you cannot play with the law, nor can you betray someone.”

Adapted from the CBS show, ‘The Good Wife’, the web series sees Kajol as a lawyer and a housewife, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal lands him behind bars.

The series is helmed by Suparn Varma of ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Rana Naidu’ fame, and also has Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. It streams from July 14.

Ajay Devgn has some fun at Kajol expense at ‘The Trial’ trailer launch

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, one of the producers of the courtroom drama web series, ‘The Trial’, took a couple of light-hearted digs at wife Kajol during the trailer launch on Monday in Mumbai. Kajol plays the central character in the series.

When asked if working as a producer with Kajol, he faces actor trouble on the sets, Ajay said: “Actor trouble is only at home, otherwise it is a fabulous cast, and fabulous actors.”

And who runs the show at home: Kajol or he? Prompt came Ajay’s reply: “Everyone who is married, be it me or you, or anyone in the audience, whoever is married, knows the answer to this question, and trust you in me, the answer will be the same, just one unanimous answer: ‘Who handles things at home? Who is in charge?’.”

‘The Trial Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is the Indian adaptation of the CBS series ‘The Good Wife’. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn Films, the show is directed by ‘The Family Man’ writer-director Suparn S. Varma.

The show stars Kajol in the lead role as Noyonika Sengupta, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

The courtroom drama sees Kajol as a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. The series streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

Last seen in ‘Bholaa’, Ajay Devgn is busy with ‘Maidaan’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ and the untitled remake of the Gujarati horror thriller ‘Vash’.

Priyanka-starrer ‘Citadel’ was conceived ‘to be able to speak to the world’

Los Angeles– The high-budget spy thriller drama ‘Citadel’ which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas has received a somewhat lukewarm reception and performed sluggishly in the US.

In response, Amazon Head of Drama, Odetta Watkins has called the show a “victory” but also that it “needs time to grow”, as it is yet to crack Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings.

Speaking to Deadline, Odetta Watkins spoke about the slow performance of the show in the US and said: “I can tell you from a creative perspective, for me, it’s a victory, because the show was conceived to be able to speak to the world.”

She further added: “Every show is not going to hit in every place on the same level, but as the franchise grows, I feel like the numbers will grow all over, including domestically.”

“I think there are so many chapters to this. I think you’ll start to see the audience start to respond differently as it goes on. In the US, we are very jaded and watch everything with a discerning eye, like, ‘Hmm, that (season) wasn’t as good as the last one.’ I just think (‘Citadel’) needs time to grow.”

The series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil, and executively produced by the Russo Brothers, has been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode of season two. In addition to Priyanka Chopra, the show also stars Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Osy Ikhlie, Caoilinn Springall, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci.

Furthermore, the show is set to have multiple spin offs in various countries such as India, Mexico, Italy and Spain. (IANS)