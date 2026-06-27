Zack Snyder Gives Thumbs-Up to Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ Trailer

MUMBAI — Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder has praised the trailer of Huma Qureshi’s upcoming thriller “Baby Do Die Do,” calling it “awesome” in a show of support for his former co-star.

Snyder, who directed Qureshi in the 2021 zombie heist film “Army of the Dead,” shared the trailer on Instagram in a collaborative post with the actress.

“Looks awesome,” Snyder wrote while sharing the film’s preview.

Set against the backdrop of the underworld, Baby Do Die Do revolves around a web of secrets, betrayal and revenge. The film stars Huma Qureshi alongside Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik.

The film is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem under the Saleem Siblings banner in association with Pune 04 Film. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 3.

Qureshi previously worked with Snyder in Army of the Dead, where she made a special appearance alongside an ensemble cast led by Dave Bautista. The Netflix film follows a group of mercenaries attempting a high-stakes casino heist in zombie-infested Las Vegas.

Snyder is best known for directing films including 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and the Rebel Moon franchise.