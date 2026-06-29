TiE Boston and TiE New York Open Applications for TiECON East 2026 Emerging Company Showcase and Awards

BOSTON (June 29, 2026) — TiE Boston and TiE New York have officially opened applications for the TiECON East 2026 Emerging Company Showcase and Awards, inviting innovative early-stage ventures to apply for an opportunity to present their businesses before leading investors, entrepreneurs, and industry executives at one of the largest entrepreneurship conferences on the U.S. East Coast. Interested startups can apply at tieconeast.com/showcase-2026.

Now in its fourth year, the Emerging Company Showcase is designed to highlight promising startups across key innovation sectors, with selected startups at dedicated showcase tables where attendees, investors, partners, and mentors can interact with them directly. Selected companies will also have the opportunity to give two-minute pitches from the main conference stage to the full conference audience, and a panel of venture capitalists will evaluate the companies for awards based on those pitches. At last year’s showcase, the top startups in each category received $100,000 in total cash and in-kind awards. The showcase is open to Seed-to-Series A companies serving the U.S. market.

Selected finalists will present their companies during TiECON East 2026, which will take place on Friday, October 2, 2026, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Why Apply?

The Emerging Company Showcase offers startups a unique opportunity to gain exposure and build meaningful connections within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including customer discovery, partner conversations and investor access.

Benefits include:

Investor Access: Connect directly with venture capital firms, angel investors, and startup mentors.

Connect directly with venture capital firms, angel investors, and startup mentors. Live Company Showcase: Present your company to a conference audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders.

Present your company to a conference audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. Industry Recognition: Compete for category awards and overall showcase honors.

Compete for category awards and overall showcase honors. Direct Attendee Engagement: Engage with founders, operators, corporate innovators, and ecosystem leaders.

Engage with founders, operators, corporate innovators, and ecosystem leaders. Media Exposure: Gain visibility through conference marketing, media partners, and TiE’s extensive entrepreneurial network.

Gain visibility through conference marketing, media partners, and TiE’s extensive entrepreneurial network. Global Ecosystem Access: Become part of TiE’s worldwide network of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders.

The selected 2026 finalists will receive:

An opportunity to present their company on stage

Access to conference programming and investor-focused sessions

Dedicated visibility among attendees and sponsors

Recognition as one of the event’s featured emerging companies

An exhibitor presence at the conference

“The Emerging Company Showcase continues to be one of the most valuable opportunities for early-stage founders seeking meaningful connections with investors and industry leaders,” said Baldev Singh Rawat, Co-Chair, TiECON East Emerging Company Showcase and Awards 2026. “TiECON East brings together a highly engaged audience of decision-makers and ecosystem builders. For startups looking to accelerate growth, gain visibility, and build relationships that can shape their future, this platform offers exceptional value.”

Selection Process

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of venture capital and angel investors. Selected finalists will be invited to participate in the live showcase during TiECON East 2026.

Additional details regarding showcase categories, deadlines, judging criteria, and participation requirements will be available through the official TiECON East application portal.

Who Should Apply?

The showcase is intended for high-growth startups that:

Are at the Seed to Series A stage

Have demonstrated market validation or customer traction (where applicable)

Serve or plan to serve the U.S. market

Are incorporated in any country globally

Are seeking growth capital, partnerships, customers, or increased visibility

Event Details

TiECON East 2026

Date: Friday, October 2, 2026

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, Massachusetts

Website & Registration: www.tieconeast.com

TiECON East’s 2026 conference theme, “The Next Growth Playbook: Product, Market and Capital in the Age of AI,” will explore how founders and business leaders are building and scaling companies in an environment where artificial intelligence has become deeply integrated into products, operations, and decision-making across industries.