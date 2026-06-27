Mithila Palkar Says ‘Super Subbu’ Blends Humor With Heart

MUMBAI — Actress Mithila Palkar says her character in the upcoming Netflix series “Super Subbu” is part of a story that balances comedy with heartfelt human emotions.

Speaking ahead of the series’ July 2 premiere, Palkar said she was drawn to the show’s mix of humor, relationships and emotional depth.

“What drew me to Super Subbu was the way it balances humor with genuine human emotions,” she said. “Beneath all the chaos, curiosity and laughter, there is a story about relationships, acceptance and people learning to understand each other better.”

Palkar added that working on the series marked a full-circle moment in her relationship with Netflix.

“Collaborating with Netflix always feels like a homecoming. I was part of one of their first original series, Little Things, and now I’m part of their first Telugu original, Super Subbu. I’m excited for audiences across the world to discover the charm of Maakipur.”

The series stars Sundeep Kishan as Subramanyam “Subbu” Chillukuri Rao, a teacher assigned to the fictional village of Maakipur. Hoping to prove himself, Subbu instead finds himself tasked with teaching sex education—a challenge that leads to a series of humorous and unexpected situations.

Kishan said the show tackles a sensitive subject with warmth and honesty.

“Super Subbu takes a subject that people often hesitate to talk about and approaches it with humor, warmth and honesty,” he said. “Subbu is someone who always means well, even when everything around him is spiraling out of control.”

He added that the quirky residents of Maakipur and the show’s comedic misunderstandings make for an entertaining coming-of-age story.

Written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal, and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati under Chilaka Productions, Super Subbu is Netflix’s first Telugu original series.

The comedy-drama premieres worldwide on July 2.