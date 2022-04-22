Your Summer Glow Essentials

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Mimosas, Hot chocolate, Bikinis, Cardigans, Glowy tan- welcome to the sunshine state of mind! But if this changing weather comes along with oiliness and stickiness, it can only mean one thing – your beauty regime needs an overhaul. Glowy skin has been the summer de rigueur for a while now and is best showcased with easy to use, lightweight products that wont weigh you down.

Fret not if you don’t know where to start because Nykaa’s curation of products available on the country’s leading beauty & lifestyle destination will help get you started on that glow project!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream – The perfect moisturiser for the season

This body cream is the ultimate Brazilian Beauty Secret. Deliciously scented with notes of pistachio, salted caramel & vanilla. It is ultra-nourishing & replenishing without leaving the skin sticky, making it the perfect summer buddy!

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 I PA +++ – Because HOW can you leave the house without sunscreen?

This revolutionary ultra-light 100% mineral sunscreen with environmental protection technology shields skin from 5 main causes of damage that accelerate signs of ageing: blue light from devices, UVA, UVB, pollution, and infrared radiation.

Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow – Get the no-makeup makeup look with this iconic product

Bring tired-looking skin back to life with Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Unisex Healthy Glow! It’s the secret to glowing, soft-focused skin that looks sun-kissed and lit-from-within! It’s like a magic potion that adapts to your skin as you apply it; it actually morphs to your natural skin tone for a natural-looking finish!

Dr. Barbara Sturm Mini Sun Drops SPF 50 – A holy grail product, giving you double the benefits

This innovative, light-textured SPF 50 sun serum that doubles as skincare provides truly broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. An active complex of Cassia Extract, Vitamin E and Beta-Glucan protects the skin from oxidative damage, while Purslane, an anti-ageing powerhouse, helps calm the skin and reduces visible signs of irritation.

Mario Badescu Face Mist With Aloe- Herbs & Rosewater- Soaring temperature leaving your skin quenched, say hello to your new desk buddy

Mist anytime, anywhere for dewy, refreshed skin. Reach for the cult classic blend of rejuvenating Rose & clarifying thyme and rejuvenate & reenergize your skin leaving it cool & clean. (IANS)