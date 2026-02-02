Yash Shah, Former TiE Boston President, Takes Helm as Chair of TiE Global

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—TiE Global, one of the world’s largest nonprofit organizations dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, has announced the appointment of Yash Shah as the new Chair of its Global Board of Trustees.

TiE Global is a worldwide network spanning dozens of chapters across North America, India, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The organization supports entrepreneurs through mentoring, education, access to funding, and community-building initiatives.

As Chair, Shah will work closely with TiE Global’s Board of Trustees, chapter leadership, and international partners to strengthen the organization’s impact and relevance in a rapidly evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A longtime TiE leader, Shah has been involved with the organization for over 28 years. He previously served as President of TiE Boston, where the chapter earned global recognition for operational excellence and community engagement. He also served as a Trustee on the TiE Global Board prior to his election as Chair.

Professionally, Shah is the Co-Founder and CEO of a Boston-based product engineering and technology services firm, having built and scaled multiple successful technology ventures over his career.

Speaking on his appointment, Shah said: “TiE played a defining role in my own entrepreneurial journey through mentorship, relationships, and trust. As Chair, my focus is on strengthening the quality, capacity, and impact of the TiE ecosystem globally—while keeping the organization nimble, founder-centric, and deeply aligned with its mission of enabling entrepreneurship.”

Shah plans to emphasize stronger chapter collaboration, disciplined governance, and programs that deliver measurable outcomes for entrepreneurs across stages and geographies.

Rakesh Kamdar, past Vice Chairman of TiE Global, commented: “I am truly delighted to see Yash Shah take on the role of Chairman. Yash leads with clarity, humility, and a deep commitment to the TiE mission. He understands the true power of entrepreneurship—not just to build businesses, but to uplift people and communities. I am confident his leadership will further strengthen TiE’s global impact and inspire the next generation of founders.”

Purnanand Sarma, President of TiE Boston, added: “On behalf of TiE Boston, I would like to congratulate Yash on becoming the Chair of TiE Global Trustees. His tenacity, vision, and leadership will prove invaluable in taking TiE to the next level globally. We are very proud of what he accomplished as President of TiE Boston and look forward to working with him at the global level.”

Shah’s appointment is seen as a continuation of TiE Global’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs worldwide, fostering collaboration among chapters, and delivering programs that meaningfully empower founders across industries and geographies.