Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, and more…

Neha Dhupia Calls Night With Novak Djokovic ‘Historic’ After Thrilling Tennis Clash

MUMBAI– Actress Neha Dhupia soaked in a star-studded night of tennis and called it “historic” after sharing a picture with Novak Djokovic following a high-voltage match.

Dhupia posted a string of Instagram photos showing her courtside experience, including moments with Djokovic and candid snaps from the stands with husband Angad Bedi. Clearly overwhelmed, she said the experience was “too much for one night,” admitting the tennis fan in her was “crying with joy.”

“Too much for one night!!!! The tennisfan in me is crying with joy!!!! What a feeling , what an arena … We witnessed history being made tonight … @carlitosalcarazz you were unstoppable… and @djokernole you always have been!!!!” she wrote.

On the work front, Dhupia was recently seen in the Netflix series Single Papa, which has been renewed for a second season. She also appeared in The Perfect Family, a show praised for tackling mental health stigma in Indian households.

Shilpa Shetty Calls Sister Shamita Her “A1 From Day 1” in Sweet Birthday Throwback

MUMBAI — Shilpa Shetty showered sister Shamita Shetty with love on her 47th birthday, sharing a nostalgic throwback video and calling her “A1 from day 1.”

The actress posted childhood photos of Shamita along with personal family moments featuring their mother, turning the celebration into an emotional trip down memory lane. In her message, Shilpa wished Shamita endless happiness, good health, laughter, and love, promising to stand by her “today, tomorrow, forever.”

Shamita, who made her Bollywood debut in Mohabbatein, later appeared in films such as Bewafaa, Zeher, and Cash, and went on to reconnect with audiences through reality shows including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee and will next appear in the action drama KD: The Devil, adding to a busy slate as she balances work with family celebrations.

Salman Khan Drops In on Short Notice for Jackie Shroff’s Birthday Bash

MUMBAI — Salman Khan proved once again why he’s known for his big heart, making a surprise appearance at Jackie Shroff’s birthday celebration on short notice.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared photos from the intimate gathering at his home, showing Salman alongside Jackie Shroff. Sporting a moustache for his upcoming film Galwan, Salman reportedly arrived after receiving a simple message from Ghai, instantly lighting up the evening.

In his post, Ghai praised Salman for his humility and respect for seniors, calling his visit a gracious gesture that made the night special.

Jackie Shroff marked his 69th birthday with a cozy, star-filled celebration hosted by Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai. The evening also saw close friends from the industry, including Ronit Roy, Meenakshi Seshadri, Poonam Dhillon, and Rumi Jaffery, coming together for cake-cutting and warm wishes.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Dreamy Family Getaway From Japan

MUMBAI — Soha Ali Khan is soaking up Japan in full vacation mode, sharing sweet moments from a family trip with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya.

The actress posted a series of Instagram snapshots capturing everything from romantic couple shots to snowy strolls and street-side exploring with Inaaya. One picture shows Soha and Kunal smiling against a colorful backdrop, while others feature the trio enjoying local food, wandering city streets, and embracing Japanese culture with temple visits and traditional attire for Inaaya.

“Miso… happy we went to Japan,” Soha captioned the post, summing up the travel mood perfectly.

The getaway comes shortly after Soha and Kunal celebrated 11 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2015, are parents to daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu, born in 2017.

Preity Zinta Says She’s ‘Humbled and Elated’ by Birthday Love

MUMBAI — Preity Zinta soaked in the birthday cheer and gratitude, saying she felt “deeply humbled” by the outpouring of love that came her way.

The actress shared a snowy photo of herself on social media, thanking fans, friends, and well-wishers for the flowers, cakes, and heartfelt messages. She said her heart was full of happiness and gratitude, adding that she feels blessed to have a strong support system that lights up her life.

Several Bollywood stars joined in to wish her, including Anil Kapoor, who shared throwback moments and praised Preity’s infectious energy. He also wished her IPL team, Punjab Kings, luck for the upcoming season.

On the work front, Preity is set to return to the big screen with Lahore 1947, a period drama set against the backdrop of India’s Partition. (Source: IANS)