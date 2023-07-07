World Chocolate Day recipes

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– On World Chocolate Day, commemorate the deliciousness that bridges cultural differences and uplifts people all across the world. On July 7 each year, chocolate connoisseurs and sweets lovers assemble to honour this cherished delight. Chef Deepak Kumar from Seven Eleven Club & Hotels shares recipes which enable you to admire the creativity and expertise involved in creating chocolate while simultaneously enjoying the delectable delights it gives.

CLASSIC CHOCOLATE FONDANT

Give in to your senses with a Classic Chocolate Fondant’s rich delight. This decadent delicacy strikes the ideal balance between smooth, cake-like crust and rich, molten chocolate within. The Chocolate Fondant has established itself as a standard in the world of gourmet desserts because to its exquisite look and delicious flavour. Anyone’s mouth would moisten at the notion of biting into this dessert’s warm, oozing centre. This classic dish will please both guests and family, whether you’re throwing a dinner party or just want to indulge in something sweet. Prepare to go off on a gastronomic adventure that will sate your hunger for chocolate and leave you with a lasting memory of heavenly chocolate joy.

Ingredients:

4 ounces (113 grams) dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

Optional: cocoa powder or powdered sugar for dusting

Method:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Grease and lightly flour individual ramekins or molds.

In a heatproof bowl, melt the dark chocolate and butter together over a pot of simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla extract until well combined.

Gradually pour the egg mixture into the melted chocolate, whisking continuously.

Add the all-purpose flour and salt to the mixture, and gently fold until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.

Divide the batter evenly among the prepared ramekins or molds, filling them about 3/4 full.

Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes. The edges should be set, but the center should still be soft and slightly jiggly.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the fondants cool for a minute or two.

Carefully invert each ramekin onto a serving plate, gently tap the bottom, and lift the ramekin to release the fondant. The center should be gooey and flow out.

Dust with cocoa powder or powdered sugar, and serve immediately.

Enjoy the warm and indulgent chocolate fondants!

Note: The baking time may vary depending on your oven and the size of the ramekins. It’s important to keep an eye on them to achieve the desired gooey center.

CHERRY BERRY CHOCOLATE WHIPPED

This delicious Cherry Berry Chocolate Whipped dessert will fill you with a blast of fruity flavours that blend well with velvety chocolate. With the vivid taste of cherries and berries and the luxury of smooth, whipped chocolate, this dish celebrates summer. As the light chocolate mousse envelops the juicy bursts of fresh fruit, each spoonful is a symphony of flavours and textures. Cherry Berry Chocolate Whipped is the ideal dessert whether you’re trying to wow guests at a dinner party or just want to spoil yourself. Get ready to enjoy the tantalising combination of flavours that will leave you wanting more. Prepare yourself to savour a dessert that will transport you to a world of fruity-chocolate ecstasy.

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup cherries, pitted and halved

1/2 cup mixed berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.

Using an electric mixer, beat the mixture on medium-high speed until soft peaks form.

Melt the dark chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl or using a double boiler.

Gradually add the melted chocolate to the whipped cream mixture, beating continuously until well combined and stiff peaks form.

Gently fold in the halved cherries and mixed berries, reserving a few for garnishing.

Spoon the cherry berry chocolate whipped dessert into serving glasses or bowls.

Garnish with the reserved berries on top.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to chill and set.

Serve the chilled dessert and enjoy the creamy, fruity, and chocolatey goodness!

Note: You can adjust the sweetness by adding more or less powdered sugar according to your taste preference. Feel free to experiment with different types of berries or add other toppings like shaved chocolate or chopped nuts for extra flavor and texture.

DARK CHOCOLATE PUDDING WITH MALTED CREAM

Embrace the richness of dark chocolate and the velvety smoothness of malted cream in this indulgent Dark Chocolate Pudding with Malted Cream. This recipe takes the classic pudding to a new level, infusing it with the intense flavours of dark chocolate and the nostalgic charm of malted cream. The result is a dessert that is both comforting and sophisticated, with a perfect balance of sweetness and depth. The creamy, luscious pudding melts in your mouth, while the malted cream adds a delightful touch of complexity. Whether you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth or impress your guests with a sophisticated dessert, Dark Chocolate Pudding with Malted Cream is a decadent choice. Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of chocolatey indulgence and creamy perfection.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Ingredients for Malted Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons malted milk powder

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the milk, sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, and salt until well combined.

Place the saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture begins to thicken and bubble.

Reduce the heat to low and add the chopped dark chocolate. Stir continuously until the chocolate is fully melted and the pudding is smooth and thickened.

Remove the saucepan from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

Transfer the pudding to individual serving bowls or ramekins.

Cover the surface of each pudding with plastic wrap to prevent a skin from forming.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until the pudding is chilled and set.

Instructions for Malted Cream:

In a mixing bowl, combine the heavy cream, malted milk powder, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.

Using an electric mixer, beat the mixture on medium-high speed until soft peaks form.

Serve the dark chocolate pudding with a dollop of malted cream on top.

Optionally, you can garnish with grated dark chocolate or cocoa powder.

Enjoy the luscious and rich combination of dark chocolate pudding and malted cream!

CHOCOLATE KARANJI

Delve into the rich and irresistible flavors of India with the delightful Chocolate Karanji. This traditional sweet treat takes the beloved Karanji, a deep-fried pastry filled with a sweet stuffing, and infuses it with a heavenly chocolate twist. The combination of crispy, golden pastry and the luscious, gooey chocolate filling creates a dessert that is both familiar and excitingly decadent. The Chocolate Karanji is perfect for festive occasions or as a special indulgence for chocolate lovers. The aroma of cardamom and the richness of chocolate will fill your kitchen as you embark on a culinary journey that marries tradition with innovation. Prepare to savor the delicate balance of textures and flavors that will leave you craving for more. Get ready to experience a taste of India in every blissful bite of Chocolate Karanji.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

Water, as needed

For the filling:

1 cup grated dark chocolate

1/2 cup desiccated coconut

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

Oil, for deep frying

For sealing:

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Water, as needed

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour and ghee. Mix well until the ghee is evenly incorporated into the flour.

Gradually add water and knead the dough until it is smooth and firm.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes.

In a separate bowl, mix grated dark chocolate, desiccated coconut, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts to prepare the filling.

Divide the dough into small portions and roll each portion into a thin circle.

Place a spoonful of the chocolate filling in the center of each dough circle.

Fold the dough over the filling and seal the edges by pressing them together.

To make the sealing paste, mix all-purpose flour with water to form a thick paste.

Take a little of the sealing paste and apply it on the edges of the folded dough to secure the seal.

Trim off any excess dough using a cutter or knife to give it a neat shape.

Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai over medium heat.

Carefully slide the filled karanjis into the hot oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy.

Remove the fried karanjis from the oil and drain them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Allow them to cool before serving.

Enjoy the delicious and decadent Chocolate Karanjis! (IANS)