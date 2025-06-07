Woman Maoist Operative on the Run for 15 Years Arrested in Bihar

- Advertisement -

Patna— In a major breakthrough in ongoing anti-left-wing extremism (LWE) operations, the Jamui Police in Bihar have arrested Sarita Soren, also known as Sita Soren, a wanted Maoist operative who had been absconding for the past 15 years.

The arrest took place near Karma village, marking the second high-profile capture in the district within just three days, officials confirmed.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Madan Kumar Anand said that Soren had been evading law enforcement for years despite being on the police radar. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team comprising Jamui Police, the Special Task Force (STF), and technical cell officers launched a coordinated operation and successfully apprehended her at her maternal home in Karma.

“Sarita Soren was actively involved in the 2010 Maoist attack in Chakai, which resulted in two fatalities. She also held a prominent position in the female Maoist squad,” SP Anand said.

Soren faces multiple criminal charges, including murder and violations of the Arms Act. Her strategic role within the Maoist hierarchy and her long period of evasion made her one of the most wanted operatives in the region. Authorities have described her arrest as a significant blow to Maoist influence in the Jhajha–Chakai belt.

Second Major Arrest in Three Days

On Thursday, police had arrested another long-absconding Maoist leader, Naresh Ravidas, also known as Patal Ravidas, from Teliyadih village under Jhajha police station limits. A former area commander, Ravidas had been involved in several deadly attacks over the years.

Notably, on January 5, 2005, he was allegedly involved in a Maoist ambush that killed then Munger SP K.C. Surendra Babu and five police personnel in the Bhimbandh forest area, near Peshra village. The attack sent shockwaves across Bihar and exposed serious security lapses.

Ravidas was also accused in the 2008 Belhar village attack in Banka district, in which five civilians lost their lives.