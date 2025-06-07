Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan & Others Extend Heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha Wishes

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— As the nation came together to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, several prominent figures from the entertainment industry took to social media to extend warm wishes and festive greetings to fans and followers across the globe.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared his message on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“My heartfelt greetings to my brothers and sisters celebrating Bakrid, the great day of remembrance of sacrifice. May equality and brotherhood prevail! #EidMubarak”

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, affectionately known as the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl, posted on her Instagram Stories:

“Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid al-Adha. May this sacred time bring you renewed faith, inner peace, and continued success. Eid Mubarak.”

Veteran actress Saira Banu offered a glimpse into an intimate, star-studded Eid celebration once hosted by her and late husband, screen legend Dilip Kumar. She shared a touching message:

“Eid-ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, is not merely a ritualistic observance but a profound reminder of faith, humility, and the truth that we, as humans, must choose compassion… even when it’s difficult… especially when it’s difficult.”

She added: “Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid-ul-Adha. May your sacrifices be accepted, your prayers answered, and your hearts filled with peace and joy.”

Chitrangda Singh also joined in the celebrations, posting radiant pictures of herself in a white salwar kameez, captioned:

“Eid Mubarak… May we all be lit with love and happiness.”

“Pushpa” star Allu Arjun kept his greeting simple and elegant:

“Eid – Al – Adha Mubarak #EidMubarak”

Other prominent actors including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee also took to social media platforms to share their heartfelt wishes and celebrate the spirit of the festival with their fans.

About the Festival

Also known as Bakra Eid, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-al-Adha, Qurban Bayrami, or Eid Qurban, the festival holds deep religious and cultural significance. It is observed by Muslims across the country and the world through special prayers, acts of charity, and the traditional sacrifice of a goat or sheep, symbolizing devotion and compassion.