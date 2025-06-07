Makers of Pan-India Film ‘Kattalan’ Welcome Actors Sunil and Kabir Duhan Singh Onboard

- Advertisement -

Chennai— The makers of director Paul George’s highly anticipated pan-Indian action thriller Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese (popularly known as Pepe), have officially welcomed acclaimed actors Sunil and Kabir Duhan Singh to the film’s ensemble cast.

Following the nationwide success of Marco, which received critical and commercial acclaim across India, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with another ambitious project. Titled Kattalan, the film promises to be a high-octane action spectacle designed for audiences across linguistic and regional divides.

On Saturday, Cubes Entertainments took to Instagram to announce the addition of Sunil and Kabir Duhan Singh to the cast.

Sunil Joins the Cast

The production house shared:

“Welcoming the Maestro of Versatility @suniltollywood to the world of ‘Kattalan’. One of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors, Sunil has consistently impressed audiences with powerful performances across genres. From comic brilliance to intense villainy, he continues to evolve as a dynamic force in Indian cinema.”

Sunil’s notable works include Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024), Jailer (2023), Sita Ramam (2022), Good Bad Ugly (2024), Magadheera (2009), and Ala Vaikunthapuramlo (2020), among others.

Kabir Duhan Singh Brings the Menace

Welcoming Kabir Duhan Singh, the makers posted:

“Welcoming the most brutal @kabirduhansingh to the world of ‘Kattalan’. Kabir is one of Indian cinema’s most commanding on-screen villains, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages. With a towering persona and fierce versatility, he brings raw power and menace to every frame.”

Kabir rose to fame with performances in films like Vedalam (2015), Kanchana 3 (2019), and more recently, Marco (2024), where his portrayal of a ruthless antagonist was widely hailed as one of the most memorable villainous roles in recent Indian cinema.

A Powerhouse Team Behind the Camera

Kattalan features music by acclaimed composer Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work in Kantara 2, and choreography by Sharief. The film’s costumes are designed by Dhanya Balakrishnan, cinematography is helmed by Renadive, and editing is by Shameer Muhammed.

With a star-studded cast and a talented technical crew, Kattalan is shaping up to be one of the most awaited pan-Indian action films on the horizon.

(Source: IANS)