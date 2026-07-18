Woman, Alleged Lover Arrested in Meerut for Husband’s Murder; Police Say They Tried to Stage Death as Snakebite

MEERUT, India — A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on charges of murdering her husband in a case that police say was staged to appear as a fatal snakebite.

Police identified the victim as Atul Panwar, who co-ran a play school in Hastinapur with his wife, Damini. He was found unconscious at his home and was taken to a Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead.

According to Meerut police, Damini and the school’s driver, Tushar alias Nikki, were allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship. Investigators allege the two conspired to kill Panwar in order to claim a ₹20 lakh life insurance payout and continue their relationship.

Police said the investigation found that Damini allegedly mixed sleeping pills into her husband’s milk, rendering him unconscious, before a poisonous snake was released onto the bed, where it bit the victim. Officers initially believed the death may have resulted from a snakebite, but a closer investigation raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators said mobile phone records and other evidence led them to conclude that the death had been carefully planned.

Police further alleged that the accused had previously attempted to kill Panwar by staging a road accident. After that attempt failed, investigators say Damini, Tushar and two other individuals allegedly plotted the fatal attack.

According to police, Tushar is married and had reportedly planned to divorce his wife before the alleged murder conspiracy came to light.

Damini and Tushar have been arrested, and the investigation is continuing. Police said they are also looking into the alleged involvement of others in the case.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court. (Source: IANS)