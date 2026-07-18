Mammootty wins fourth National Award for Best Actor for ‘Bramayugam’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM–IndiaVeteran Malayalam actor Mammootty has added another milestone to his illustrious career, winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed performance in the 2024 psychological horror film Bramayugam.

The award is the fourth National Award for Best Actor for the 74-year-old screen icon, placing him alongside Amitabh Bachchan as the only actors to have received the honour four times. It also marks Mammootty’s first National Award in the category in 28 years, with his previous win coming in 1998.

Mammootty received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Kodumon Potti, a mysterious and menacing figure in Bramayugam, a black-and-white period horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Critics praised the performance as one of the finest of his career, highlighting its depth, intensity and subtlety.

Released on Feb. 15, 2024, Bramayugam stood out for its distinctive visual style and atmospheric storytelling. The film earned praise for its performances, cinematography, music and production design while becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year.

Earlier, Mammootty also received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for the same role, his seventh state best actor honour.

The film gained international recognition when it was screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in February as part of the “Where the Forest Meets the Sea” series. It was the first Mammootty-starrer to be showcased at the prestigious museum.

With a career spanning more than five decades and over 400 films, Mammootty remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors. After making his screen debut in 1971, he gradually rose to prominence and established himself as one of Malayalam cinema’s leading performers by the late 1980s.

The latest National Award adds to a landmark year for the actor. Earlier in 2024, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema.

The National Award further cements Mammootty’s reputation as an actor who has continually reinvented himself, taking on challenging roles across genres while maintaining his position as one of the country’s most respected performers.

The 71st National Film Awards, announced on Saturday, recognize the best of Indian cinema for films certified in 2023.