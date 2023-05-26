With his first collab in Punjabi, Armaan Malik is ‘excited’ for ‘Dil Malanga’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Jab Tak’ and several others, has released a new song titled ‘Dil Malanga’.

The song has been created in collaboration with Punjabi singer and actress Nimrat Khaira. The song is a special presentation for ‘Mcdonalds I’m loving it live with MTV’. It’s a soulful Punjabi number, and explores the emotions of falling in love and celebrating that romance.

Talking about the song, Armaan said: “‘Dil Malanga’ is my very first composition and collaboration in Punjabi with actor-singer Nimrat Khaira. I’m extremely excited to team up with a unique talent like her and explore my musicality while dabbling into new languages and genres. The process of composing Dil Malanga has opened up a whole new set of possibilities for me as a creative individual. It has given me the confidence to be much more involved in the song-making process than before.”

Sung by Armaan Malik and Nimrat Khaira, the track has its lyrics penned by Kumaar. The song is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms. (IANS)