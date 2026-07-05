Aamir Khan Marries for Third Time, Ties the Knot with Gauri Spratt in Intimate Ceremony

Mumbai–Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, with the couple exchanging vows in the presence of close family members, friends and a select group of guests.

The private wedding, held at the actor’s residence, was attended by Aamir’s three children — Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan — who joined family and close friends in celebrating the occasion.

Photographs released after the ceremony showed the newlyweds dressed in coordinated cream and beige traditional attire. One image captured Aamir signing the marriage documents while Gauri sat beside him, surrounded by family members and guests.

Despite heavy rainfall and a red alert issued in Mumbai, several prominent personalities attended the wedding, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actor-comedian Vir Das, and politician Raj Thackeray.

The wedding marks Aamir Khan’s third marriage. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple have two children, Junaid and Ira. They separated in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite ending their marriage, Aamir and Kiran have continued to collaborate professionally and co-parent their son.

Gauri Spratt has worked in the fashion and beauty industry, including with a Bengaluru-based salon business, before later becoming associated with Aamir Khan Productions. The couple have reportedly known each other for more than 25 years, although their relationship turned romantic only in recent years. Gauri was previously married and has a son from her earlier marriage.

Earlier this year, Aamir had publicly confirmed his wedding plans while attending a screening of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s series Pritam and Pedro. Speaking to the media, the actor revealed that the ceremony would be a small family affair.

“The wedding is on July 5. We are hosting it at home. It is a very small and intimate ceremony. July 5 is a very special day for us. Both our families and a few close friends will be there,” Aamir had said.

The ceremony reflected those plans, with the couple opting for a low-key celebration attended only by their nearest and dearest, marking a new chapter in the actor’s personal life. (Source: IANS)