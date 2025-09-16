When Jagjit Singh Recalled Performing Daily in the Same Three-Piece Suit During His Struggling Days

MUMBAI– Legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh once reflected on the hardships of his early career, recalling how he performed every day in the same carefully pressed three-piece suit as he tried to make his mark in Mumbai.

In an early appearance on the talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Singh spoke candidly about his humble beginnings. He remembered arriving in the city with only his tambura and renting a small room in Worli with a roommate. After an incident where their luggage was left outside overnight, the duo shifted to a modest hostel with shared bathrooms and common toilets. Despite the basic facilities, Singh fondly recalled the hostel’s efficient service, where meals and tea would arrive in minutes — faster than even luxury hotels.

The singer credited his friend Hardaman Singh Bhogal from Ludhiana for persuading him to stay in Mumbai when financial struggles nearly forced him to leave. That decision proved crucial, as Singh gradually built his career performing jingles and live programs, often gaining introductions through social circles at restaurants and late-night parties in Churchgate.

It was during this period that he had a three-piece suit stitched, a prized possession that became his trademark stage attire. “I used to wear a three-piece suit and press it every day. I used to sing in a three-piece suit,” Singh reminisced, underscoring the dignity and determination he carried into every performance, no matter how modest the occasion.

Jagjit Singh went on to redefine and popularize ghazals in India, blending classical tradition with contemporary sensibilities. His music left an indelible mark on Indian culture, with timeless hits that continue to resonate with audiences.

In 2011, Singh was scheduled to perform with Ghulam Ali in Mumbai when he suffered a brain hemorrhage on September 23. He remained in a coma for over two weeks before passing away on October 10 at Lilavati Hospital. His last rites were held at Chandanwadi Crematorium the following day, marking the end of a storied life that began with a single suit and an unwavering dream. (Source: IANS)