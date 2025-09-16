Genetic Clues Explain Why Obesity Affects People Differently

NEW DELHI– Not all cases of obesity carry the same health risks, and genetics may help explain why some people remain relatively healthy while others face conditions like diabetes and heart disease, according to new research.

An international team led by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the University of Copenhagen analyzed genetic data from more than 452,000 people. They found variants in 205 regions of the genome linked to higher body fat but improved metabolic health.

Using this data, scientists created a genetic risk score to measure the impact of these variants. Individuals with higher scores were more likely to develop obesity, but they were less likely to suffer from complications such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease. The protective effects appear to be tied to the way fat cells function in different people.

Notably, these genetic influences were visible even in children. Kids with the protective variants tended to become obese but showed fewer warning signs of metabolic disease, according to the study published in Nature Medicine.

“Our study shows that obesity is not a single condition — it is made up of different subtypes, each with its own risks,” said Nathalie Chami, Instructor of Environmental Medicine and Artificial Intelligence and Human Health at Icahn School. “By uncovering these genetic differences, we can start to understand why obesity leads to different health outcomes in different individuals. This could eventually change how we predict, prevent, and treat obesity and its complications.”

The researchers identified eight distinct subtypes of obesity, each associated with specific health risks. These insights could help doctors determine which patients are most vulnerable and potentially inform treatments that mimic protective genetic effects.

However, experts cautioned that the findings do not mean obesity is harmless. “Most people with obesity still face health challenges, and lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise remain critical for overall health,” said Zhe Wang, Assistant Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The study used data from the UK Biobank, which includes participants of European ancestry. Future work will focus on more diverse populations. Researchers say the results could lead to more personalized care, better-targeted therapies, and early prevention strategies — potentially starting in childhood. (Source: IANS)