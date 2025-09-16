Shilpa Rao on Collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar for Manish Malhotra’s Debut Production

MUMBAI– Playback singer Shilpa Rao, known for hits like Javeda Zindagi, Khuda Jaane, Manmarziyaan and Bulleya, opened up about her experience working with music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran lyricist Gulzar on the song Ul Jalool Ishq from the upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq – Kuch Pehle Jaisa.

The film marks celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s debut as a producer under Stage5 Production, co-founded with his brother Dinesh Malhotra. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the movie is slated for release in November 2025 and promises a poignant love story set against the backdrop of Purani Dilli’s bylanes and the fading kothis of Punjab.

The soulful track Ul Jalool Ishq features Bhardwaj’s signature composition, Gulzar’s evocative lyrics, and sound design by Oscar-winning engineer Resul Pookutty. The vocals come alive through National Award winner Shilpa Rao alongside singer Papon.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Rao expressed her excitement: “It’s always been a dream of mine to sing for Naseer sahab’s film and I’m so happy that the song has him in it. This is my first with Vishal sir, and it’s been an absolute pleasure. To sing Gulzar sahab’s words is a privilege. Being part of such fine people — Vijay, Fatima, Vibhu — all of whom I admire — makes this project so special.”

She added, “The cherry on the cake is Manish. This is such a fabulous film, and I’m really happy that this song is out now for people to hear. It’s very close to my heart, and I hope listeners love and enjoy it as much as I did performing it.”

Gustaakh Ishq – Kuch Pehle Jaisa stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others in key roles. With its powerhouse creative team and Malhotra’s foray into filmmaking, the project is shaping up as one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. (Source: IANS)