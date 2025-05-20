When Amit Kumar Shared Rare Stories About His Father Kishore Kumar’s Love for Football and Quirky Personality

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– In a resurfaced clip from The Kapil Sharma Show, playback singer Amit Kumar shared heartfelt and humorous memories of his legendary father, Kishore Kumar—offering fans a rare glimpse into the personal life of one of India’s most iconic entertainers.

Among the most surprising revelations was Kishore Kumar’s deep passion for football. Amit recalled that while his father was an excellent footballer, he was also incredibly shy, especially when it came to his appearance.

“He was a very good football player—very thin and very shy,” Amit said on the show. “He never liked showing his body. So imagine this: it’s summer at Indore Christian College, everyone’s in jerseys playing football, and there’s this one man layered in heavy clothes running across the field. That was my father.”

Football has long held a special place in Bengali culture, symbolizing both community pride and political resistance, particularly during British colonial rule. Kolkata’s historic Mohun Bagan club, founded in 1889, became a symbol of defiance and national pride. So it’s no surprise that a Bengali like Kishore Kumar would have a strong connection to the sport.

Amit also recounted one of the most eccentric stories about his father—one that fans of Kishore Kumar’s offbeat persona will appreciate. He confirmed a long-circulated rumor that Kishore actually buried a car in the garden of their Juhu home.

“When he became a film hero, he bought his first car. He and my mother purchased it together in 1950, the same year they got married,” Amit explained. “That car was with us for about 10 to 12 years. I remember seeing it until 1959. It was green. But after my parents separated, he buried the car in the garden. That was my father.”

The anecdotes shed light not just on Kishore Kumar’s talents beyond singing and acting, but also on his famously quirky and unpredictable nature—traits that continue to fascinate fans even decades after his passing. (Source: IANS)