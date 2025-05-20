Paresh Rawal’s Exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Sparks Speculation Over Payment Dispute

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The much-anticipated third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise has hit turbulence with veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepping away from the project. While Rawal publicly stated that his departure was not due to creative differences, sources close to the production suggest the real reason may be a dispute over payment.

According to insiders, Rawal had signed a contract, received his signing fee, and was paid more than his standard rate for the film. He was also actively involved in several key meetings and early production work for Hera Pheri 3. However, he allegedly demanded additional compensation after the project had already begun. This unexpected request is said to have led to tensions with Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films.

There are also reports that the production company has filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against Rawal for abruptly walking away mid-shoot, creating logistical and creative setbacks.

A source from the production team said that while they have deep respect for Rawal as a seasoned actor, his actions came as a surprise and were viewed as unprofessional. The source emphasized that Rawal’s character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, is an iconic figure in Indian cinema, and his absence poses a serious challenge to preserving the charm of the franchise.

On Sunday, Rawal addressed the situation on social media, stating that his decision was not due to creative disagreements and that he continues to have deep respect for director Priyadarshan. However, he did not address the reported financial dispute or legal action.

Rawal’s departure has caused significant disruption to the film, which has been eagerly awaited by fans for years. With shooting timelines disrupted and the core cast no longer intact, the future of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain. (Source: IANS)