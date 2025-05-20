Lauren Gottlieb Says ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance at Oscars Opened Global Doors for Indian Dance

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb says her performance of the hit song “Naatu Naatu” from the blockbuster film RRR at the Oscars marked a defining moment for Indian dance on the global stage. She believes the performance not only showcased India’s vibrant dance culture but also created new opportunities for international appreciation and recognition.

In a conversation with IANS, Lauren reflected on the worldwide impact of bringing Indian dance to Hollywood’s biggest night.

“Visibility is everything,” she said. “As massive as Bollywood already is, with its global reach and loyal audience, there are still so many people who hadn’t experienced something like RRR or ‘Naatu Naatu’ until that moment.”

Lauren emphasized that performing the high-energy number on the Oscars stage was a major cultural moment.

“To bring that kind of energy, that culture, and that style of Indian dance to the Oscars was a visual celebration—especially for viewers seeing it for the first time,” she said.

“Naatu Naatu,” composed by M.M. Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose, made history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning Best Original Song—becoming the first Indian production to win in that category.

Speaking about the Oscar win, Lauren said, “That was such a powerful, historic moment. I couldn’t be more proud to have been part of it. It felt like a real shift in global recognition for Indian cinema and dance. I hope it opens the door even wider for more stories, more artists, and more celebration of Indian culture on global platforms.”

RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is an epic action-drama set in pre-independence India, featuring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan as fictionalized versions of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris, and has earned acclaim for its powerful storytelling, spectacular action sequences, and iconic soundtrack.

Lauren’s appearance at the Oscars symbolized a breakthrough moment—where Indian dance, long celebrated within the country and its diaspora, finally had its moment of glory on one of the world’s most prestigious entertainment stages. (Source: IANS)