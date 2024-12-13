Vision-Aid Receives Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award for Innovative Work for India’s Visually Impaired

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— Vision-Aid, a Lexington, MA based non-profit focused on Enabling, Educating and Empowering the visually impaired, has received the “Non-Profit Organization of the Year” award at the 2024 New England Choice Awards for its work supporting, motivating, and mobilizing preeminent Eye Hospitals, Blind Schools, Vision Professionals, Technology innovators, Governments and Non-Governmental Organizations serving the visually impaired from under-privileged segments of Indian society.

There are many organizations focused on primary eye care and refraction (e.g. doing eye screening and giving out spectacles) or doing cataract surgeries, but very few organizations across the globe are focused on the area of rehabilitating the visually impaired who suffer from irreversible vision conditions which cannot be corrected or cured. These are individuals who are blind or have low vision (legally blind). Vision-Aid’s strength and unique differentiator in delivering rehabilitation to these individuals lies in their holistic and comprehensive model of vision rehabilitation, which has been developed over the years in consultation with many leading experts globally.

This Non-Profit Organization of the Year award is annually given by INE Multimedia in collaboration with INDIA New England News as part of its New England Choice Awards and presented at a gala of over 400 entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, educators, and community leaders from across New England. The New England Choice Awards recognizes excellence across various fields such as academia, art and music, business and entrepreneurship, community service, and healthcare.

“Being named as the Best Non-Profit organization for the prestigious New England Choice Award is a great honor for the Vision-Aid USA team. It is a testament to our team’s relentless efforts, innovative tools, collaborative initiatives with many preeminent Eye Hospitals and Blind schools that have helped the Visually Impaired to read, become mobile, avail themselves of the opportunities, become independent and pursue their dreams,” remarked Lalit Sudan, volunteer president of Vision-Aid USA. “This award has tremendously increased awareness of the importance of rehabilitating the Visually Impaired. Thank you for motivating the team and communities that will further expand our reach to help even more underserved in India.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Vision-Aid has served over 100,000 visually impaired across India. The organization has delivered individualized, tailored and customized rehabilitation services and solutions based on specific needs and situations of these visually impaired services. Recent examples of these services are the applications of AI in rehabilitation, interventions for Cerebral Visual Impairment (CVI) (the leading cause of childhood blindness) and cutting-edge research in the areas of low vision assessment and interventions.

Addressing the gathering at the 2024 NECA awards gala as they received the Non-Profit Organization of the Year award, Vision-Aid’s founders Ramakrishna Raju and Revathy Ramakrishna thanked the many donors, board members and volunteers who have supported the cause selflessly in both India and the US over the past two decades. “While it took us twenty years to serve the first 100,000, as our capabilities scale, we aim to reach the next 100,000 in just the next 3 years,” said Raju.

Vision-Aid’s vision is for an India where all visually impaired individuals will be able to live productive lives with independence and dignity. These visually impaired will know that help is available and will have easy access to Rehabilitation Centers and resources, including free or low-cost, state-of-the-art technological solutions (such as the innovative AI Smart Vision Glasses that help the visually impaired read, navigate and recognize their surroundings).