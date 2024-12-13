Surinder Rani Joshi Passes Away at 90

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA—Beloved mother and grandmother Surinder Rani Joshi passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. She was 90 and had lived in the United States for 61 years. She was a resident of Tampa, Florida.

She is survived by her son Dr. Ashok K Joshi, MD, daughter in law Kumkum Dilwali, granddaughter Aditi Joshi Parker, and grandsons: Siddharth K Joshi and Arjun K Joshi.

She was born and grew up in in Kartarpur, Punjab, India.

The last services and celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Dec. 20th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Keefe Funeral Home, located at 5 Chestnut Street, Arlington, MA 02474.

Final rites and creation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 from 10:00 am to Noon at Lucy Stone Chapel at the Forest Hills Cemetery located at 17 Walk Hill St., Boston, MA 02130.