Bollywood Roundup: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, and more…

Shraddha Kapoor took ‘thepla’ for her ‘foreign’ trip

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor hilariously shared that her mother gave “theplas” in tiffin for her trip to the Red Sea Film Festival.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared a video capturing the actress in stunning ensembles during her trip. A fan of Punjabi music, she added the song “Aaye Haaye” by Karan Aujla as the background score.

“Mummy ne thepla pack kiye the tiffin mein jab foreign gayi,” she wrote.

In other news, Shraddha put all breakup rumours to an end as she shared a post for her rumoured beau Rahul Mody.

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her fun outing with Mody, which involves gorging on vada pavs. The picture has reignited speculations about their relationship.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding the iconic snack from Mumbai and wrote: “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav,” and tagged Rahul Mody.

For the background score, she added the song “Yeh Vaada Raha” by late star Kishore Kumar. Mody is a screenwriter and assistant director. He worked with the actress in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, the sequel to her 2018 horror-comedy hit with Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, Shraddha shared a picture of her perfectly packed suitcase, which was joined by her furry-friend “Small” by sitting in the bag.

The actress captioned the post: “Packed and ready lekin iska ticket kaha hai?”

It was in September, when Shraddha shared that she had welcomed a new pet, a Yorkie. The actress introduced her pet as ‘nanhi stree’, whom she named ‘Small’.

On the work front, there are speculations that the actress will be seen in “Dhoom 4” alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan talks about his role in upcoming film ‘Baby John’

Jaipur– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is popular as a romantic hero revealed that his upcoming movie ‘Baby John’ is all about the personality transformation of a father with an “innocent face” when pushed to the limits – an analogy that’s likely to remind the viewers of a “serious character” he played in revenge-drama ‘Badlapur’ starring Nawazuddin Siddique.

The actor told IANS that ‘Baby John’ revolves around women’s safety and explores how an innocent father is driven to extreme lengths to protect his daughter.

“They cast me for this role because they wanted someone with an innocent face, to show the transformation of a father pushed to his limits,” the actor IANS.

Recalling real-life incidents like the Nirbhaya case, Dhawan explained that such issues are woven into the film’s narrative. He described one of his powerful dialogues, “Haath laga ke bata mere beti ko” (Just try to harm my daughter), which he said came straight from the heart and was approved in a single take.

On a personal note, Dhawan also revealed an emotional milestone in his life.

“Today is a special day for me because my six-month-old daughter, Lara, started eating solid food for the first time. I missed it because I’m here in Jaipur, but my wife sent me a video,” he shared.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Dhawan joked about inventing a term for paternal love: “We’ve all heard of mamta (mother’s love); this is baapta (father’s love).”

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal in January 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Lara on June 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, ‘Baby John’ is set to release this Christmas.

Dhawan also spoke on Allu Arjun’s arrest in Hyderabad and said, “An actor is not responsible for implementing safety protocols and cannot be solely blamed for an unfortunate incident.”

His remarks followed the arrest of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in connection with a tragic incident at a promotional event for his latest movie.

Arjun was taken into custody under tight security from his residence and transported to Chikkadpally police station. The incident, which occurred on the night of December 4, claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son hospitalized. A large crowd of fans had gathered at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Karisma Kapoor shares heartfelt anecdotes about Raj Kapoor on special episode of ‘Indian Idol’

Mumbai– The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ season 15 celebrated ‘100 Years of Raj Kapoor’ in the presence of his granddaughter, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, in its latest episode.

The episode saw the actress sharing heartfelt anecdotes and cherished memories, highlighting the Kapoor family’s contributions to Indian cinema. Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and rapper Badshah along with the contestants came together to pay the tribute to the cinema legend.

The episode also featured captivating duet performances from Priyangshu Dutta and Mayuri Saha as they sang, ‘Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua’. Subhajit Chakraborty from Kolkata and Myscmee Bosu from Guwahati performed the timeless ‘Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi’.

Impressed by the chemistry between Subhajit and Myscmee, Shreya Ghoshal said, “Your chemistry is wonderful. Subhajit’s simple style of singing reminds me of Mukesh Ji. While Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey’s rendition is iconic and timeless, this is the first time we are hearing this song in a duet format, and your performance was beautiful and well-executed”.

Another highlight of the episode is the contestants stepping out of their comfort zones. Anirudh Suswaram delivered an outstanding performance on ‘Chalat Musafir’ from the film ‘Teesri Kasam’, showcasing his talent by singing in four different languages.

Badshah praised Anirudh, saying, “I’m so happy; this feels like a personal victory. I enjoyed watching your hard work, enjoyment, confidence, and singing. It felt like you came well-prepared, yet you were having fun. Singing in four languages today is a remarkable feat, especially for someone who once struggled with a single language. Today, you’ve turned the game around”.

The episode will also witness stunning performances and heartfelt moments as Karisma Kapoor joins the judges in reminiscing about Raj Kapoor’s iconic films, including Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Mera Naam Joker, and Prem Rog.

‘Indian Idol 15’, airs Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

‘Asli’ Sonakshi shares a glimpse of herself in ‘golden hour’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha tagged herself as “asli Sona” as she flaunted her perfect skin in the “golden hour”.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself looking stunning in a white turtleneck outfit. She completed her look with soft make-up, curled lashes and nude lips. She chose to keep her hair open.

In the images, the sun’s rays are softly falling on the actress’s face adding an extra tinge of gold to her perfect skin.

“Asli Sona in Golden hour,” she wrote as the caption.

Recently, the actress celebrated her husband Zaheer Iqbal’s first birthday after their wedding. She posted photos with Zaheer from their many holidays on Instagram.

“After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that i married you Happy Birthday best boy – I love you (sic),” wrote Sonakshi Sinha, while wishing her husband on Instagram.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first crossed paths at a party hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Both actors began their careers with Salman; Sonakshi made her debut alongside him in the blockbuster “Dabangg,” while Zaheer debuted in Salman Khan’s home production “Notebook.” The couple is said to have dated for seven years and lived together for a year before finally tying the knot.

Sonakshi began dating Zaheer in 2017, and the couple starred together in the 2022 film “Double XL.” They got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 of this year, surrounded by family and industry colleagues.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. They celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

The actress captioned the post: “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most – RECOVER!!!”

Salman is a foodie, home food is comforting to him: Arpita Khan

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a complete “foodie” and loves his home food, which includes rajma chawal, crispy ‘bhindi’ and mutton biryani among many other yummy delicacies, revealed his youngest sister Arpita Khan.

Asked Arpita, if her brother and Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman is a foodie, she told IANS: “Yes, bhai is definitely a foodie just like all of us in the family. He loves his home food, it’s the most comforting to him.”

“Mutton biryani, beetroot chicken, dal gosht, desi jungli chicken, Rajma chawal, crispy bhindi are the go-to dishes we all love and relish,” said Arpita, who has recently opened a restaurant called “Mercii”, a refined European dining destination, in Mumbai.

She revealed that Salman has developed his own “special dish”, which is loved by all at home.

“We have our own home special dish called Mixture created by bhai, it’s a recipe developed by him and that tops it all.”

Arpita, who is married to actor Aayush, also shared that her family visited her new venture and loved the food.

“I am glad till now all my family members who visited the restaurant have loved the interiors, the vibe and the food.”

Talking about Salman, he recently performed for his Dabangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai. He also took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the venue in which he could be seen rehearsing for the performance.

The event marked his first global appearance since receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor was joined by other stars on the tour including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva and Maniesh Paul.

On the acting front, the “Dabangg” star is currently busy shooting for his much-anticipated film, ‘Sikandar’.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss of ‘Ghajini’ fame, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film promises to combine Salman’s signature charisma with a compelling storyline that has already generated significant buzz in the industry.

‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.

‘Sikandar’ marks the 1st collaboration between Salman and Rashmika, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after ‘Kick’ which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan. (IANS)