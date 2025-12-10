Vishal Dadlani mocks 10-hour ‘Vande Mataram’ debate in Parliament: India’s unemployment problem has been solved

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Composer and singer Vishal Dadlani took to social media to mock Parliament after lawmakers held a 10-hour debate on the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, using irony to highlight what he described as misplaced priorities.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dadlani criticized Parliament for spending an entire session debating the iconic song while ignoring what he called far more urgent national concerns. He sarcastically suggested that the marathon debate had magically resolved India’s unemployment crisis, the Indigo airline issue and worsening air pollution — even though none of these topics were discussed.

“Hello, brothers and sisters. I have good news for you. Yesterday, our parliament debated on Vande Mataram for 10 hours,” he said in the video. “And because of this debate, let me tell you, India’s unemployment problem has been solved. The Indigo problem has been solved. The air pollution problem has been solved. Imagine!”

He went on to point out the cost of such sessions, saying, “This debate costs Rs. 2.5 lakh per minute of your tax money in the parliament. Ten hours means 600 minutes. Count it.”

Sharing the video, Dadlani captioned it: “Happy news for everyone!! And congratulations to India!”

The debate took place during the Winter Session of Parliament, marking the 150th anniversary of the song penned in 1875 by poet and novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament during the session, speaking at length about the cultural and historical importance of ‘Vande Mataram’. (Source: IANS)