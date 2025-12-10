Shaan, Sidhu imitate Anu Malik on ‘India’s Got Talent’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Playback singer Shaan and politician Navjyot Singh Sidhu sparked laughter and delight on the set of ‘India’s Got Talent’ when they broke into a spot-on mimicry of music composer Anu Malik, adding an unexpected comic twist to the episode.

The moment followed a high-energy performance by contestants Divyansh and Rishabh, who returned to the stage with a standout act on Anu Malik’s hit composition ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’. Their fusion of beatboxing, vocals and rhythm had the judges cheering and the audience applauding, making it one of the show’s most memorable performances.

The fun escalated when Shaan leaned into the mic in classic Anu Malik style and declared, “Aapne kamaal kar diya… aag laga di.” Sidhu then offered his own humorous take on the composer’s trademark delivery, further lifting the mood on stage. Reacting to the performance, Malaika Arora said, “I have never heard beatboxing, it is the first time I am listening to it.”

Beatboxer Divyansh shared an emotional moment, recalling that Shaan had given him his first break in 2018. “Everything I am here today is because of his support, blessings and love,” he said.

Shaan joined the duo in a nostalgic throwback by singing his popular track ‘Main Aisa Kyon Hoon’, blending talent, sentiment and entertainment in a way that resonated with viewers.

Earlier in the episode, actor Chunky Panday elevated the energy with a playful dance alongside Malaika Arora. Using a bright red dupatta as a prop, the two performed to the iconic song ‘Lal Duppatte Wali Tera Naam Toh Bata’, drawing loud cheers from the audience and recreating a classic Bollywood stage moment.

‘India’s Got Talent’ features Malaika Arora, Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Shaan as judges, with Harssh Limbhachiyaa serving as the host. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. (Source: IANS)