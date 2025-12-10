Sachet–Parampara call out Amaal Mallik over ‘Bekhayali’ claim, demand public apology

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — The controversy surrounding the 2019 “Kabir Singh” hit track “Bekhayali” escalated on Monday after music duo Sachet–Parampara released a detailed video accusing composer Amaal Mallik of making “false and baseless” claims about the song’s origin and demanding a public apology.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the duo said they were compelled to speak out for their “mental peace,” alleging that Mallik had repeatedly suggested the tune resembled an older composition of his. “SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK,” their caption read.

In the video, they introduced themselves and said, “This is regarding something which has become very serious now. This is regarding Mr. Amaal Mallik… We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims that he has made some time ago.” The duo asserted that “Bekhayali” was composed entirely by them during music sessions with actor Shahid Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the rest of the “Kabir Singh” team.

“We have all the chats with Amaal Malik, we have all the chats with Kabir Singh team… Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was done when the entire team was there, and it is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition,” they said.

Addressing Mallik’s suggestion that someone may have shared his tune with them, the duo questioned why any label or industry insider would “favor” newcomers like themselves. They further said that if Mallik believed they had copied his work, it was inconsistent with messages he sent them at the time, congratulating them and expressing excitement for the song’s release.

The video also displayed screenshots purportedly of Amaal’s messages. “Why are you now claiming that we stole your song?” they asked, adding that Mallik had once spoken highly of their work and even called “Bekhayali” “fab.”

They said Mallik’s public statements had damaged their reputation and demanded that he provide proof of his allegations. “We request you to come up with some answers… Because I need your apology,” they said, adding that they were prepared to take legal action.

The duo rejected the idea that the music industry is driven by favoritism or nepotism, saying that their experiences have shown that “your work speaks for itself.” They said they have faced setbacks, including losing projects even after contributing songs, but never publicly blamed others.

They emphasized that their work is entirely original. “No matter what song it is… please don’t make the mistake of claiming that our song is your song. Because it will not be tolerated,” they said, warning that they would issue legal notices if falsely accused.

The musicians concluded by urging listeners to look for the truth rather than assume guilt based on accusations alone. “This can happen with us or anyone… We take things in good spirit and work harder,” they said. (Source: IANS)