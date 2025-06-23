G.V. Prakash Unveils Title Track of Rudra’s Debut Film Oho Enthan Baby

- Advertisement -

Chennai– National Award-winning composer G.V. Prakash Kumar on Monday released the title track of Oho Enthan Baby, an upcoming romantic entertainer directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. The film stars Rudra—making his acting debut—and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles.

Sharing the release on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, G.V. Prakash wrote, “Best of luck team. Delighted to unveil this melodic bliss — #OhoEnthanBaby Title Track sung by @sidsriram. Best of luck @jenmartinmusic. Wishing @TheActorRudra, @mipalkar, and the entire team my heartfelt best for this beautiful journey. #SecondSingle #OEB #OEBfromJuly11.”

Rudra, the younger brother of popular Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal, is being launched through Oho Enthan Baby, which is jointly produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Raahul’s Romeo Pictures. Co-producers include K.V. Durai and Javid.

The film’s title track, sung by acclaimed vocalist Sid Sriram, is a peppy, Western-style romantic number composed by Jen Martin, with lyrics by Ashique A.R. The song features lead actors Rudra and Mithila Palkar and is part of the promotional buildup to the film’s July 11 release.

Vishnu Vishal also expressed his appreciation on X, writing: “So happy to have such a beautiful love song in my brother’s debut film… Loved this tune when I heard it first, I hope you do too. Thank you @JenMartinmusic and @sidsriram. #OhoEnthanBaby title track.” He also thanked G.V. Prakash for launching the single.

The ensemble cast includes Anju Kurian, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, Geetha Kailasam, Balaji Sakthivel, Sujatha Babu, Nirmal Pillai, Nivaashiyni Krishnan, Arun Kurian, Vijayasarathy, Kasthuri, and Vaibhavi Tandle.

On the technical front, Harish Kannan handles cinematography, while R.C. Pranav is in charge of editing. Art direction is by Rajesh, with stunt choreography by Rugger Ram. Song choreography is managed by Bobby and Sathish Krishnan.

The story is penned by Mukesh Manjunath, with additional dialogues and screenplay by Sharadha and Mukesh Manjunath. (Source: IANS)