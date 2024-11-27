Vidya Bharti USA Launches its Boston Chapter to Create Awareness of its Unique Educational Contributions in India, Expand its Outreach to Indian Diaspora

BOSTON– Vidya Bharati USA, a unit of India-based Vidya Bharati, which operates

one of the largest private networks of schools in India, today launched its Boston

chapter to create awareness of its unique educational contributions in India and

expand its outreach to Indian diaspora in Boston area.

“We want to tap into the power of over five million Indian diaspora in the United

States, make them aware about our work and seek their help to enhance our

educational services in India,” said Satish Jha, advisor to the Board of Directors of

Vidya Bharti USA. “We have helped our students in India achieve global learning

benchmarks with the help of contemporary technologies at a fraction of the costs

in the US.”

Originally started as Saraswati Shishu Mandir in India in 1952, Vidya Bharti today

runs more than 13,000 schools, has about 150,000 teachers and serves 3.5 million

students. Moreover, the organization provides free education in tribal areas,

covering 127 border districts with Pakistan, China and Bangladesh.

“Where as the average cost of education in the United States is $18,000 per

student, the average cost of similar education in India is only about $1,000 per

student,” said Mr. Jha. “Vidya Bharti students have a three-fold higher chance of

gaining admission to prestigious colleges than the general school population.”

To learn more about Vidya Bharti, USA, please visit: www.VidyaBhartiUSA.org