Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and more…

An elderly man turns protective for Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai– A video of an elderly man protecting Sara Ali Khan from paparazzi has gone viral on social media.

Sara was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, where an unexpected moment stole the spotlight. As paparazzi gathered to capture her pictures, an elderly man stepped forward to shield her from the cameras. The man went to great lengths, even snatching camera phones from the paparazzi and blocking their angles, leaving everyone, including Sara, completely baffled.

Amid the commotion, the actress gestured with her hands, seemingly asking, “What’s going on?” as she made her way to the salon. Despite the man’s persistent attempts to block them, the paparazzi managed to maneuver around him, capturing a few shots of Sara as she entered her car.

In the clip doing the rounds, Sara is seen stepping out of her car and heading toward the salon when the elderly man unexpectedly intervenes, firmly asking the paparazzi to stop taking pictures. As soon as this video surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section with a mix of laughter and admiration for the man’s actions.

One netizen commented, “Because he has daughters, and he knows the respect of daughters is important in every circumstance.”

Another said, “Chacha rocks.” A third user added, “Wow, man, I am crying.”

For the outing, the ‘Simmba’ actress opted for a casual white crop top paired with blue denim jeans. She completed her look with a blue scarf featuring the word “Mahakaal” and a print of Lord Shiva’s Trishul. Sara also wore a rudraksha with a red thread tied around her neck.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s “Ae Watan Mere Watan” alongside Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is being touted as a one-of-a-kind spy comedy.

Sonakshi gives romantic peck on Zaheer’s cheek as they pose in Milan

Mumbai– Star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently enjoying their romantic holiday in Milan, Italy.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from their holiday as they celebrate five months of marital bliss. The first image had the actress posing in front of the iconic Milan Cathedral, where they posed with pigeons. In one clip, the actress was seen laughing as a bird ate out of her hand.

Another video showed the two praying inside the cathedral. A photograph had Sonakshi softly giving a peck on her husband’s cheek while Zaheer closed his eyes. Another image had the two hugging and the actress kissing her husband.

They also shared a glimpse of the luxury hotel they were staying in.In one clip, the couple is seen walking the streets of Milan all dressed to the T. In some photographs, the Bollywood couple were joined by a few friends.

For the caption, she wrote: “Milano Nov, 2024” along with a heart emoji.

The couple were earlier in Tuscany and shared their moments from their getaway on social media. Zaheer was all praise for his ladylove Sonakshi Sinha as he called her the “hottest”.

He had shared a picture of his wife sitting next to a heater. Sonakshi is seen dressed in an oversized white hoodie as she posed while her husband took the picture. Comparing her to the heater, he encircled it and tagged it as hot. He drew an arrow over Sonkashi’s head and wrote “hottest”.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, ‘Blockbuster’.

Malaika Arora is living her best life on a moving train

Mumbai– Malaika Arora recently shared a delightful moment from her travels, giving a glimpse into her “best life” aboard a moving train.

The actress posted a video showcasing her love for life’s simple pleasures. With a dabba (lunchbox) in one hand and a face mask on, she described how her team was humorously bickering over the last bite of food—an event she likened to a “Hunger Games” showdown.

On Tuesday, the model-actress took to her Instagram story and shared a video with the caption, “Living my best life with a dabba in one hand, a face mask on, and my team fighting over the last bite like it’s the Hunger Games. Who needs a vacation when you’ve got snacks, skincare, and squad drama on a moving train? @railminindia #TiffinTakedown #BeautySleepOnTheGo #SquadGoals #IndianRailwayAdventures.”

In the clip, Arora is seen enjoying herself with her team on the moving train. In no time, fans and her friends took to the comments section to share their excitement.

One said, “Haha I wish train rides were like this growing up too. Hope you had some soup!” Another wrote, “When journey is better than the destination.”

Meanwhile, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl recently made headlines for sharing a cryptic post about her relationship status. Malaika shared a post on Instagram that read, “My status right now”, and came with three drop-down options – “In a relationship, Single, Hehehe.” In the post, “hehehe” option was selected out of the three.

Arora’s post comes after Arjun Kapoor confirmed their breakup and clarified that he’s single at the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Since Arjun confirmed their breakup, Malaika has been sharing a series of reflective and cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. In one of her recent updates, she posted an inspiring message that read, “Every positive thought is a silent prayer that will change your life. Good morning, have a great day.”

The two began their relationship in 2018 but remained private about their romance. While they refrained from discussing their bond openly, their affectionate gestures spoke volumes.

Arjun also showed his unwavering support during a challenging time for Malaika, visiting her after the passing of her father, Anil Mehta, in September this year.

Amid rumours of rift between Aishwarya-Abhishek, Shweta makes this kind gesture

Mumbai– Shweta Bachchan seems to have put an end to the rumours of a spat with Aishwarya Rai with her recent kind gesture towards the actress’ sister-in-law, Shrima Rai.

This gesture comes amid reports claiming trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage. Recently, Shrima Rai shared an Instagram story dedicated to Abhishek’s sister, Shweta, and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. In the photo, Shrima thanked both Shweta and her husband for sending a surprise bouquet of flowers to her house.

The photo quickly went viral, with many expressing surprise at the unexpected interaction between the families. Sharing the photo, Shrima wrote in the caption, “Thank you, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta. This is stunning…”

The reason behind the gesture remains unclear.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are frequently making headlines, with rumours about their divorce continuing to gain momentum. Despite persistent gossip suggesting that things may not be going well between the two, Abhishek has firmly denied all such claims.

The ‘Dasvi’ actor recently emphasized that even in challenging times, one should always cling to the smallest “ray of hope.” He shared that it’s easy to be overwhelmed by darkness and negativity, but holding on to hope is essential.

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence over the ongoing rumours. In a blog post, Big B addressed his concerns about “information ending with question marks” and the negative impact it has on those involved. The actor wrote, “It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me…”

Amitabh added, “Speculations are speculations… they are unverified untruths. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercial interests. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their efforts in serving society…”

Kajol wraps up “another project”, pens heartwarming note for team

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol has penned a heartwarming note for the team of her upcoming project after wrapping it up.

Kajol took to Instagram, where he she shared a string of pictures cutting a cake with the entire cast and crew of the yet-untitled project.

Alongside the project, she wrote: “Aaaaaaaaand it’s a wrap. Another project done .. another family disbanded.. another marathon finished.. so grateful to all these people for this awesome, amazing experience ! @senguptajisshu Aseem Hatangdi @ashesinwindAnd Bina aunty you missed the cake and the picture but we will miss u more. See u all soon.”

The actress did not share what she shot for.

In other news, Kajol’s 1995 film “Karan Arjun” was re-released. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amrish Puri and Mamta Kulkarni.

The film revolves around the story of the two titular brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge.

Ahead of the re-release, she had shared a post about her film “Karan Arjun”, which is set to be re-released in theatres on November 22, 2024. She captioned the post, “Yeh toh bas trailer hai, dekhiye Karan Arjun ke pyaar ka bandhan duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein phir ek baar 22 November se!”

On the work front, Kajol recently appeared in the film “Do Patti”, where she played the role of a police officer. The thriller also starred Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

“Do Patti” also marked Kriti’s debut as a producer and Shaheer’s Bollywood debut.

She will next be seen in “Maharagni: Queen of Queens”, an action thriller directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta. It also stars Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam.

The film reunites Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly 3 decades, last seen together in Rajiv Menon’s Minsara Kanavu, which was dubbed and released in Hindi as Sapnay.

Rakul Preet Singh shares two special people who defined love for her

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartfelt tribute to the two most important people in her life, her parents, whom she credits with teaching her the true meaning of love.

In a touching post, Rakul wished her parents, mother Rini Singh and father Kulvinder Singh, on their wedding anniversary, expressing her admiration and gratitude for the love they share. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a heartfelt video featuring her candid and happy moments with her parents.

Alongside it, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary to my pillars two people who showed me the meaning of love, mutual respect and partnership. Mommyyy and popsiiii your journey together has shaped our lives in ways I can’t even express. May your love continue to shine brightly forever n ever . Love you both so sooo much! @rinisingh491 @kayjay.singh.”

Wishing her in-laws, Rakul’s husband and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani posted a smiling photo of his father and mother-in-law, calling them the “most loving parents.”

For the caption, Jackky wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the most loving parents. Wishing you both a day filled with love, joy and beautiful memories as you celebrate all the years of laughter, care and warmth you’ve shared. Your love is the building block in our lives, every room lights up with your presence and I am so grateful for the love and support you have always shown. Here’s to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.”

Rakul’s father, Col Kulvinder Singh, is a retired army man.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in “Indian 2” alongside Kamal Haasan and Siddharth. The film was directed by S Shankar.

She will next be seen in the upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2” alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Rakul and Devgn will be reprising their roles from the first part.

Anushka Sharma unleashes her ‘wild side’

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma recently gave her fans a delightful and quirky peek into her life by sharing a video of what’s inside her bag.

The actress posted the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Don’t pack light. Things are about to get wild. #UnleashYourWildSide.” In the clip, the ‘PK’ actress starts by pulling out a funky black face mask. Next, Anushka pulls out a blueprint, making fans wonder whether it’s a top-secret project or just something she’s carrying for fun. She then surprises by pulling out a wig. The fun continues when she reveals carrying a moustache.

The video ends with Anushka saying, “Can’t have enough of those..” The ‘Sultan’ actress looks uber cool in a loose fitted blue and white checkered t-shirt with comfy yellow trousers and blue sneakers.

A few weeks ago, Anushka wished her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on his 36th birthday, with a heart-warming post on Instagram. She shared a photo featuring Virat carrying their kids Akaay and Vamika. She expressed her love and excitement using just a heart emoji and an evil eye symbol in the caption.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in the film “Zero” opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The 2018 release was directed by Aanand L. Rai and also featured Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. In the movie, Sharma played the role of Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a NSAR scientist with cerebral palsy.

Anushka is all set to return to acting with the upcoming biopic “Chakda Xpress” where she plays the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The upcoming movie is backed by her brother Karnesh Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy.

The teaser of the sports drama was released in January 2022. Anushka shared the minute-long teaser on her official X account and wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Never compromise your worth

Mumbai– Amidst chatter about her divorce, global head-turner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has talked about street harassment and said to “never compromise your worth”.

For a campaign video of a beauty brand she is a brand ambassador of, Aishwarya shared the video on her Instagram stories. In the clip, she said to go head-on with the problem rather than avoiding it.

Aishwarya said, “Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault.”

For the caption, she wrote: “On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it.”

She added the hashtag–We Stand Up.”

Talking about work, Aishwarya was last seen in “Ponniyin Selvan 2”, directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name.

Aishwarya has been married to Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan since 2007. The two have a daughter named Aaradhya Bacchhan. There have been some rumours doing the rounds about the star couple walking their own separate ways.

However on November 21, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence over the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding the gossip.

He penned a note addressing his concerns about “information ending with question marks” on his blog and the negative impact it has on those involved.

The veteran actor wrote, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me…”

Amitabh added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in… I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society…”

The post further read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”

Priyanka Chopra shares ‘chilling’ picture as she shoots rain scene in November

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of a “chilling” picture of herself all soaked up as she shot for a rain scene in London in November.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared several pictures and clips. The first was a hallway covered with blood and she asked “What do you think is happening in this episode of Citadel 2?”

She also shared a picture of herself covered with jackets and hot water bottle to keep herself warm after shooting for a rain scene. The actress looks visibly cold as she smiled at the camera.

For the caption, she wrote: “When it’s a rain scene in November in London.”

A few days ago, Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images, where she had the sun rays fall on her perfect skin.

In the last two pictures, the actress, who is seen in a burgundy outfit standing and striking a pose for the camera as the sun added the perfect natural lighting to the photographs. It was the same outfit she shared her latest pictures as she shot for a rain sequence.

“Playing with the sun…,” she wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Priyanka, who was last seen in Sam Heughan and Celine Dion-starrer “Love Again”, is all set to be seen in the series “Citadel 2”. In the actioner, Priyanka will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia. Actor Richard Madden will also return. Other details about the second installment are still under wraps.

“Citadel” first released in 2023. The spy action series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil for Amazon Prime Video, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers.

It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively. Kane discovers a new organization, Manticore, led by Dahlia (Lesley Manville), leading to a bad accident. Eight years later, he’s living quietly as Kyle Conroy, with his memory wiped, until an old colleague (Stanley Tucci) needs his help.

Talking about films, she has “Heads Of State” with Idris Elba and John Cena, and “The Bluff” co-starring Karl Urban, in her upcoming lineup. (IANS)