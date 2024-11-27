Saheli-3: The Story of a Dometic Abuse and Violence Survivor Helped by Saheli Boston

BOSTON–In 2023, Saheli Boston helped about 300 women who survived domestic abuse and violence. This is the story a survivor told by Lopa Jhamb, Senior Domestic Violence Prevention Advocate at Saheli.

For confiendtiality reasons, the name of the victim has been changed to Padma. To watch the full episode, please click here, or on the image below.

Saheli Boston is a community-based non-profit organization based in Massachusetts with a mission of preventing domestic violence and empowering South Asian and Arab women.

The Dec. 1 fundraising evening will feature an inspiring performance by many local artists and showcase the strength and successes of Saheli. The event, named “Nirbhaya” will be emceed by Ruchika Yadav and Poppy Charnalia.

The evening will also feature a musical performance by Natraj, a world-jazz ensemble that has delighted listeners since 1987. Natraj seamlessly melds the classical music of India, traditional music from West Africa, and contemporary jazz to create its own unique and infectious style.

Hard-driving African grooves and graceful Indian ragas meet in the band’s expansive jazz conception. Natraj captivates and excites audiences with exotic textures, accessible melodies, and rhythmic energy. Natraj features raga-influenced soprano and sopranino saxophonist Phil Scarff; the virtuosity of violinist and violist Rohan Gregory; the tabla and multi percussion wizardry of Jerry Leake; the warm, nimble solidity of bassist Mike Rivard; and the high-energy groove of drummer Bertram Lehmann.

Along with Natraj, “Nirbhaya” will feature other artistic performances and promises an evening filled with inspiration, music, fun, food, and networking, all to support the worthy cause of domestic violence prevention.