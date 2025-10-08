VIDEO: Honoring Dr. Gopala Dwarakanath — A Legacy of Selfless Service and Spiritual Leadership at New England Choice Awards

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — For more than 30 years, Dr. Gopala Dwarakanath, MD has quietly and powerfully shaped the spiritual and cultural fabric of New England’s Indian American community. This November, his extraordinary journey as a spiritual visionary, community builder, and lifelong servant leader will be celebrated at the 2025 New England Choice Awards Gala, where he will receive the Legacy in Community Service Award.

In an exclusive video interview, Dr. Dwarakanath reflects on the origins of his work, the challenges and triumphs of building a community from the ground up, and the enduring relevance of spiritual values in today’s world.

To watch the full interview with Dr. Dwarakanath, click here

A retired physician and the founding force behind Chinmaya Mission Boston, Dr. Dwarakanath was personally entrusted in 1992 by Swami Chinmayananda, one of modern India’s most revered spiritual leaders, to establish a Mission chapter in New England. With profound faith, the support of his wife Dr. Shashi Dwarakanath, and a small group of dedicated families, he launched what has grown into a thriving center for spiritual learning, cultural education, and community service.

When he started, it was not about building a building. It was about building character, community, and commitment to values.The center came much later—the real foundation was laid in people’s hearts.

Under his leadership, the Mission opened its permanent ashram campus in Andover, MA, featuring the Chinmaya Maruti Temple, Bala Vihar programs for children, youth leadership development, Sanskrit and Vedanta classes, and a full slate of cultural activities. Today, the center is home to hundreds of families from across the region and serves as a year-round hub for spiritual growth and cultural connection.

Dr. Dwarakanath also enjoyed a distinguished medical career, most recently as Medical Director of the Pain Management Center at Lowell General Hospital, before retiring. Yet, retirement hasn’t slowed his service—he continues to mentor the next generation as President-Emeritus of Chinmaya Mission Boston.

Dr. Dwarakanath’s impact cannot be measured simply in programs or buildings.His true legacy is in the lives he’s touched, the values he’s instilled, and the community he’s inspired.

The 2025 New England Choice Awards Gala will take place on Friday, November 1 at the Boston Marriott Burlington, where leaders from across the region will gather to honor individuals who exemplify excellence in their fields and service to the community.