TiE Boston Hosts TiE University Final Pitch — Six Collegiate Startups Vie for Global Stage

Boston— TiE Boston will showcase the next generation of innovators when it hosts its TiE University Final Pitch Competition at Bernstein Private Wealth Management, 53 State Street, Suite 3800, Boston.

The event brings together six finalist teams—selected from a field of 23 screened applicants—from local universities to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to represent Boston at the TiE Global Finals in India. The free event will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Building on the mission of TiE U globally, the competition opens doors for student and early-stage startups by combining mentorship, coaching, and exposure with a high-stakes pitch platform.

In Boston, the semifinal round narrowed entries to six innovative teams that will present before a panel of judges and an audience of investors, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Each finalist will deliver a pitch in hopes of winning one of several cash awards, along with the chance to travel abroad and carry the Boston chapter’s entrepreneurial flag at the international competition. The event also supports student founders with access to global mentorship, business development guidance, and networking opportunities.

TiE U is tailored to help collegiate entrepreneurs navigate from idea to action. The goal is to give these startups a launchpad—not just locally, but with global visibility and mentorship.

Attendees can expect dynamic presentations across sectors—technology, sustainability, consumer services, and more—followed by live Q&A and investor feedback. With space limited, organizers urge prospective guests to register in advance.

The competition will also serve as a strong signal of Boston’s health as a student‑entrepreneur hub. TiE Boston’s broader programs, such as TiE ScaleUp, continue to support startups beyond the campus phase, helping them grow, scale, and access capital.

Don’t miss the chance to see Boston’s next wave of entrepreneurial talent put their ideas to the test.