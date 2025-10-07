Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shilpa Shetty grilled for 5 hours in Rs 60-crore scam probe

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty was grilled for nearly five hours by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing on Monday over a massive Rs 60-crore fraud case involving her and husband Raj Kundra.

Cops visited Shilpa’s Juhu home to record her statement and collect financial papers linked to her ad company. The documents are now under verification.

Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused the couple of swindling him out of over Rs 60 crore under the pretext of business expansion — funds he says were splurged on personal luxuries.

Raj Kundra was earlier questioned in the same case and is expected to be summoned again next week as investigators trace money allegedly funneled to Shilpa, Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Balaji Entertainment.

Daddy-to-be Vicky Kaushal shows off his gym grind

Mumbai– Soon-to-be dad Vicky Kaushal gave fans a peek into his intense fitness routine with a set of moody black-and-white gym shots on social media.

In one photo, the actor stares straight into the camera, muscles flexed under a sleeveless tee and cap. In another, he’s seen hoisting a 15-kg plate mid-workout — proving he’s not slacking even with fatherhood around the corner. He captioned the post with lines from Karan Aujla’s track “Ae Taah Saala Dhakki Aunda.”

Vicky and wife Katrina Kaif announced their pregnancy last month with a tender monochrome photo cradling her baby bump, saying they’re “on our way to start the best chapter of our lives.” The power couple, who wed in December 2021, are now glowing with both love and anticipation.

Varun Dhawan says dad David is a big fan of ‘Tiwari Ji’ from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Mumbai– Varun Dhawan just revealed that his father, hitmaker David Dhawan, is hooked on the comedy classic Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai — especially its star, Rohitashv Gour, better

known as “Tiwari Ji.”

Rohitashv, who recently played Varun’s on-screen dad in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, said even on set everyone — including Varun — kept calling him “Tiwari Ji.” “Varun told me his father often watches Bhabi Ji with the family and praises it,” Rohitashv shared. “That felt like a huge compliment — it shows how much people love this character.”

The veteran actor, who’s played Tiwari Ji for over a decade, said shooting the film felt like “Tiwari Ji had just walked onto a bigger set.” Fans seem to agree — his comic charm has clearly crossed from TV to the big screen.

Ayushmann Khurrana says new film ‘Thamma’ makes him feel like a superpowered Betaal

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to sink his teeth into Thamma, his upcoming horror comedy with Rashmika Mandanna — and the actor says it takes him right back to

the days of Vikram Betaal.

“I grew up watching Vikram Betaal,” Ayushmann said. “In Thamma, I play a modern-day Betaal — the most powerful one, with crazy superpowers. It’s like a superhero film where a regular guy suddenly gets powers he can’t handle. That’s the fun of it.”

The film, set to hit theaters October 21 during Diwali, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. Ayushmann calls it a “bloody love story” and promises a wild, never-before-seen big-screen experience for fans craving something different.

Shahid Kapoor turns heads in his sleek new BMW M2

Mumbai– Shahid Kapoor hit Mumbai’s streets in serious style, spotted cruising in his flashy baby-blue BMW M2 — a turbocharged beast worth over Rs 1 crore.

The Deva star kept it casual behind the wheel of his 6-cylinder sports coupe, known for its 450-horsepower engine and blistering speed that rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just about four seconds.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Shahid’s latest “mean machine,” while the actor recently joked online that he’s forgotten what he likes to eat after finally taking a “cheat day” following a long fitness streak. Up next, he’s set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster drama O’ Romeo, alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

Mrunal Thakur shows off her goofy side in ‘Vanity Meets Insanity’ reel

Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur turned her vanity van into a mini stage, dropping a fun-filled video montage she cheekily titled Vanity Meets Insanity.

The actress can be seen dancing, laughing, and goofing around in a series of stylish looks — from an all-black athleisure outfit with a green bandana to a pastel co-ord set, a crisp striped ensemble, and a dreamy white salwar kameez holding sunflowers.

Set to the peppy track “Ae Bachchu” from Ghajini, the reel shows Mrunal headbanging, wishing fans “good morning” in a hilarious way, and radiating pure joy. Fans flooded the comments, loving the star’s unfiltered, playful energy.

The Son of Sardar 2 actress will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, slated for 2026.

Nia Sharma says she’s done ‘posing’ — now she just clicks moments

Mumbai– TV stunner Nia Sharma is changing how she captures life. The Naagin star took to Instagram to share a steamy vacation photo dump, revealing why she’s ditched the idea

of posed pictures.

“I’ve stopped posing for pictures. I click moments now,” she captioned the post, which features her lounging on the beach in a blue bikini and splashing by the pool — all smiles, no filters.

The actress recently wowed fans with her first-ever Dhunuchi Naach during Durga Puja celebrations, showing off her cultural side too. Nia, who last appeared in Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited and Suhagan Chudail, says she’s just embracing the moment — both on and off screen.

Akshay Kumar asks CM Fadnavis if he should play a villain in ‘Haiwaan’

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar turned to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for some career advice — asking if he should take on a dark, negative role in his next film Haiwaan.

Speaking at the FICCI FRAMES 2025 event, Akshay said, “I’m doing a film where I play a negative character. I was wondering if I should do it. In the end, the Haiwaan loses.” Fadnavis encouraged him instantly: “Yes, you should. A versatile actor like you must explore every kind of role.”

Haiwaan reunites Akshay with Saif Ali Khan after 17 years, with Priyadarshan directing the remake of the Malayalam thriller Oppam. The cast also includes Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Akshay is also reuniting with Priyadarshan and Paresh Rawal for the horror comedy Bhoot Bangla, set to hit theaters on April 2, 2026. (Source: IANS)