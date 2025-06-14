Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Cheer for Diljit Dosanjh’s Thriller ‘Detective Sherdil’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have extended their support to Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming thriller Detective Sherdil, ahead of its June 20 premiere on Zee5.

Both actors took to their Instagram Stories to share the film’s trailer and express their excitement.

Katrina Kaif wrote: “Looks like so much fun… Superb team @diljitdosanjh.”

Vicky Kaushal added: “Mazzedaar trailer! Best wishes team #DetectiveSherdil.”

Released on June 9, the trailer introduces audiences to the quirky and brilliant Detective Sherdil, played by Diljit, who is drawn into the investigation of a flamboyant billionaire’s shocking death in Budapest. What initially appears to be a hate crime soon spirals into a deeper conspiracy involving betrayal, buried family secrets, and high-stakes financial motives.

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the film also features Diana Penty as Natasha, a sharp and composed detective who partners with Sherdil. Together, they navigate a web of lies and deceit in a stylish, high-stakes whodunit.

The ensemble cast includes Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu, and Kashmira Irani.

Speaking about the role, Diljit said, “Playing Detective Sherdil has been fun for me. The character’s quirks and attitude are something I’ve explored differently. I hope audiences enjoy this film and the journey of this detective.”

Veteran actor Boman Irani, who plays business magnate Pankaj Bhatti, shared, “He’s built an empire, but it’s his inner turmoil and unspoken regrets that make him truly compelling. Detective Sherdil is a gripping story about power, secrets, and control—that complexity is what drew me to it.”

Diana Penty described her role as one of her most grounded to date. “Natasha is intelligent, logical, and thrives on structure. Placing her in the chaotic world of a murder investigation made it an exciting challenge.”

Detective Sherdil premieres June 20 on Zee5. (Source: IANS)