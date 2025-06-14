Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘The Romantics’ Inspired His Upcoming Love Story ‘Saiyaara’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– – Filmmaker Mohit Suri, known for hits like Aashiqui 2, Awarapan, and Ek Villain, has opened up about the inspiration behind his upcoming romantic film Saiyaara, and how the acclaimed documentary series The Romantics helped him reconnect with the genre.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Mohit admitted that after back-to-back thrillers, he felt creatively disconnected, especially with the growing trend of action-packed spectacles dominating Bollywood.

“I was a bit lost,” he said. “After making two thrillers in a row, I saw that—without disrespect—everyone was blowing up buildings, flying helicopters… everyone was doing the same thing. I had seen a really good trailer, but I couldn’t bring myself to watch the film. That made me think—if I’m not compelled to watch it, why would I expect someone else to?”

This introspection led him to The Romantics, a Netflix docuseries that traces the legacy of Yash Chopra and the evolution of romantic cinema in India. It proved to be a turning point.

“Surprisingly, while I was writing something else, I came across The Romantics,” Mohit shared. “It was a brilliant series, and it reminded me of how the romantic hero was born in Hindi cinema. That’s what reignited my interest.”

Spurred by this inspiration, Mohit decided to pivot genres.

“I told my assistant—who also co-writes with me—that we should write a romantic film. At that point, there was no producer, just the idea. And that idea became Saiyaara,” he said.

Mohit also reflected humorously on the music recording sessions for the film, especially with composer Tanishk Bagchi.

“Initially, the jamming sessions were very serious when I was around. But then, Tanishk just looked at me one day and said, ‘Sir, aap abhi jao.’ So basically, he threw me out,” Mohit laughed. “He realized the musicians were too focused on impressing me and not opening up creatively. Once I left, they really let loose—and that’s when the real magic happened.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is slated to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025. (Source: IANS)