US Open: Yuki Bhambri Reaches First Grand Slam Semi-Final

NEW YORK– India’s Yuki Bhambri advanced to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal after teaming up with New Zealand’s Michael Venus to reach the U.S. Open men’s doubles last four.

The Indo-Kiwi pair upset the 11th-seeded duo of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in a thrilling quarterfinal on Court 17, winning 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 on Wednesday.

For 33-year-old Bhambri, once a junior world No. 1 and the 2009 Australian Open boys’ champion, the result marks the biggest achievement of his senior career. After years of injuries and a shift from singles to doubles, he has broken through to the semifinal stage of a major for the first time.

The win adds to India’s rich legacy in men’s doubles, following legends such as Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Rohan Bopanna.

In the quarterfinal clash, Bhambri and Venus broke early in the first set, with Bhambri firing a return winner off Mektic’s serve. They closed the set confidently, Bhambri sealing it with a volley winner.

The second set swung the other way as Bhambri lost serve early, and although the pair rallied to level, they faltered in a tense tiebreak — Bhambri double-faulting on set point.

The deciding set saw Bhambri and Venus hold their nerve. Bhambri saved a crucial break point in the third game, and later, with Mektic serving at 3-4, the 11th seeds cracked under pressure. A double fault and a brilliant angled backhand from Bhambri secured the decisive break. Serving for the match, Venus fended off five break points before Ram’s return clipped the net to seal victory.

Bhambri and Venus will now face the sixth-seeded British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the semifinals, aiming to continue their dream run.

Earlier in the tournament, they knocked out the fourth-seeded duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the round of 16. (Source: IANS)