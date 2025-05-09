Kangana Ranaut to Make Hollywood Debut in Horror Drama Blessed Be the Evil

Los Angeles– Acclaimed Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, marking a major career milestone for the National Award-winning performer.

The film, produced by Lions Movies, tells the haunting story of a Christian couple grappling with grief after a devastating miscarriage. In hopes of healing, they purchase an abandoned farm with a sinister past—only to find their faith and love tested by a malevolent presence.

Ranaut will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. Production is scheduled to begin this summer in New York. Producers chose U.S. locations to sidestep any potential complications related to the recently announced industry tariffs under former President Donald Trump’s policies.

The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra, best known for the documentary Tailing Pond, who co-wrote the screenplay with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies.

“Growing up in rural India, I was immersed in stories that felt deeply real and magical,” Rudra said. “These folkloric tales stayed with me, and I’ve always wanted to share them with the world through cinema—the most powerful way to bridge dreams and reality.”

Tiwary added, “Blessed Be the Evil is a rare story—rich with suspense and emotional depth. It has strong international potential, both in terms of theatrical release and streaming platforms.”

Ranaut brings significant star power and creative credibility to the project. In addition to her four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, she is also a filmmaker and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in India’s Lok Sabha. Earlier this year, her directorial venture Emergency, in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, received a global theatrical release.

Her co-star, Tyler Posey, gained fame through his leading role in MTV’s Teen Wolf and has prior horror experience with the film Truth or Dare. Scarlet Rose Stallone has appeared in Reach Me and recently starred in The Gunslingers alongside Nicolas Cage.

Blessed Be the Evil promises to blend psychological horror with emotional storytelling, positioning Ranaut for a high-profile entry into Hollywood and introducing global audiences to a chilling new tale rooted in personal and cultural mythos. (Source: IANS)