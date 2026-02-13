USA Clinch First T20I Win Over Netherlands With Dominant 93-Run Victory

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India — The United States delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat the Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, registering their first-ever T20I victory over the Dutch.

Batting first after being put in, the USA posted an imposing 196 for 6 in their 20 overs, powered by a composed 79 from Saiteja Mukkamalla and a late onslaught from Shubham Ranjane. The Netherlands’ reply never gathered momentum, as they were bowled out for 103 in 15.5 overs.

The USA made a positive start despite losing opener Shayan Jahangir early. Captain Monank Patel and Mukkamalla stabilized the innings with a fluent 55-run stand for the second wicket. Patel scored a brisk 36 off 22 balls, striking the ball cleanly before falling to a well-disguised change of pace.

Mukkamalla then took charge, anchoring the innings with a blend of control and aggression. He brought up his half-century with a towering six and consistently found gaps while clearing the boundary when needed. His 79 came off 51 balls and included five fours and four sixes, setting the platform for a strong finish.

Ranjane provided the late surge, smashing 48 off just 24 deliveries as the USA accelerated in the final overs. The Americans added 48 runs in the last four overs to push the total close to 200. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede stood out with three wickets, though the bowling unit struggled to rein in the scoring.

Chasing 197, the Netherlands were on the back foot from the outset. Nosthush Kenjige struck with the first ball of the innings, dismissing Michael Levitt and setting the tone for a disciplined bowling effort. Max O’Dowd and de Leede attempted to rebuild, but the rising required rate forced them into risky shots.

Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh turned the match decisively in the USA’s favor, removing O’Dowd and then de Leede in quick succession. He varied his pace effectively and used the surface well, finishing with figures of 4 for 21.

Shadley van Schalkwyk and Mohammad Mohsin chipped in with timely wickets as the Dutch middle order collapsed. Captain Scott Edwards briefly threatened with a quick 20, but his dismissal further stalled the chase. Regular breakthroughs ensured the Netherlands slid into disarray well before the final overs.

With wickets falling consistently and the target slipping further out of reach, the chase fizzled out, sealing a comprehensive victory for the USA.

Brief scores: USA 196/6 in 20 overs (Saiteja Mukkamalla 79, Shubham Ranjane 48 not out; Bas de Leede 3-37, Logan van Beek 1-28) beat Netherlands 103 all out in 15.5 overs (Bas de Leede 23, Scott Edwards 20; Harmeet Singh 4-21, Shadley van Schalkwyk 3-21) by 93 runs. (Source: IANS)