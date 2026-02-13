Kishan, Pandya Fifties Power India to Record 93-Run Win Over Namibia

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — India produced a dominant performance to defeat Namibia by 93 runs in their Men’s T20 World Cup Group A clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scoring rapid half-centuries and Varun Chakaravarthy leading a ruthless bowling display.

The victory, achieved in front of a crowd of 33,400, is India’s biggest winning margin in Men’s T20 World Cup history and further strengthened the team’s position ahead of a marquee clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, India surged to 209 for 9 in 20 overs, driven by Kishan’s explosive 61 off 24 balls and Pandya’s counterattacking 52 off 28 deliveries. Namibia’s reply never gathered momentum as they were bowled out for 116 in 18.2 overs, undone by Varun’s 3 for 7 and Axar Patel’s 2 for 20.

India began aggressively despite early movement for Namibia’s seamers. Sanju Samson set the tone with a flurry of boundaries, including multiple sixes, before falling for 22. Kishan then took charge, combining clean power with inventive strokeplay. He tore into the Namibian attack during the powerplay, smashing six sixes and five fours, and reached his half-century in just 20 balls.

The onslaught propelled India to 86 for 1 in the powerplay, the highest total in the first six overs of the tournament, and 104 for 1 after seven overs. Namibia, however, fought back through captain Gerhard Erasmus, whose variations strangled India’s middle overs. Erasmus finished with career-best figures of 4 for 20, dismissing Kishan and applying pressure as India slipped to 124 for 4.

Pandya then led the recovery with trademark authority, launching spin and pace alike for towering sixes and crisp boundaries. Shivam Dube provided valuable support with 23 off 16 balls as the pair added 81 runs in just 39 deliveries, reviving India’s momentum and pushing the total past 200.

Despite the surge, Namibia struck late, taking five wickets in the final two overs. India fell just short of 210, ending on 209 for 9.

Namibia’s chase started brightly, with early boundaries lifting them to 57 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. The turning point came in the eighth over when Varun struck with his first ball, a googly that bowled Louren Steenkamp. From there, the Indian spinners tightened the screws.

Varun dismissed key batters with precision and control, while Axar chipped away at the middle order. Jasprit Bumrah returned to claim a wicket with a pinpoint yorker, and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Namibia collapsed under sustained pressure.

With the asking rate climbing rapidly and no partnerships forming, Namibia were eventually bowled out for 116, sealing a comprehensive win for India.

The packed stadium was treated to a high-scoring display, moments of tension, and ultimately a convincing victory, keeping India in strong form heading into their next challenge.

Brief scores: India 209/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerhard Erasmus 4-20) beat Namibia 116 all out in 18.2 overs (Louren Steenkamp 29, Jan Frylinck 22; Varun Chakaravarthy 3-7, Axar Patel 2-20) by 93 runs. (Source: IANS)