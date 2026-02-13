Indian Passport Rises to 75th Place in Global Henley Rankings

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — India’s passport has climbed to 75th place in the latest Henley Passport Index, marking a notable improvement in the country’s global mobility ranking, according to data released on Thursday.

The move represents a 10-position jump from last year, when India was ranked 85th, suggesting improved international travel access for Indian citizens.

According to the index, Indian passport holders can now travel to 56 countries without requiring a visa in advance, either through visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival arrangements. The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, with higher rankings reflecting greater ease of travel.

While the latest rise is being seen as a positive development, India’s long-term performance on the index has fluctuated. The country’s best-ever ranking was 71st in 2006. In more recent years, India slipped to 80th in 2024 before falling further to 85th, highlighting a period of restricted travel access prior to the current rebound.

At the top of the rankings, Singapore continues to hold the number one position, with its passport offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea are tied for second place, each allowing access to 187 countries.

Sweden and the United Arab Emirates share the third spot with access to 186 destinations, while France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland are jointly ranked fourth, each with visa-free entry to 185 countries. Austria, Greece, Malta, and Portugal follow in fifth place with access to 184 destinations.

Other countries featuring prominently in the top 10 include Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand, reflecting their extensive global travel access.

The latest ranking suggests a gradual recovery in India’s international mobility, though it remains short of the country’s historical peak. (Source: IANS)