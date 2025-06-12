UK and US Offer Support as India Leads Probe into Ahmedabad Air India Crash

- Advertisement -

London/Washington– The United Kingdom and the United States have offered official support to Indian authorities investigating the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick before crashing shortly after takeoff on Thursday.

The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) announced it will participate in the Indian-led investigation and has been granted expert status under international aviation protocols. “The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered its assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India,” the agency said in a statement. “We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident.”

This cooperation follows international aviation protocol outlined in ICAO Annex 13, as 53 British nationals were among the 242 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The majority of passengers—169 in total—were Indian citizens.

In London, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued an advisory for British citizens affected by the crash. Officials advised those seeking consular assistance to use designated helplines. The Gujarat government has also established an emergency center, while Air India has opened a dedicated passenger hotline.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander posted on X, “As part of the UK’s ongoing support in relation to today’s tragic incident, the AAIB will deploy a team to India to support the Indian Authorities in their investigation. I continue to receive regular updates on developments, and my thoughts remain with everyone involved.”

The AAIB, which is responsible for investigating civil aviation incidents involving UK citizens or interests, is deploying a team comprised of specialists in operations, engineering, data analysis, and human factors.

Meanwhile, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also offered support. In coordination with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)—the U.S. agency responsible for major civil transportation investigations—the FAA expressed readiness to deploy a technical team to assist if requested by Indian authorities.

“The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India Flight AI171… In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official US representative and the FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately,” the FAA said in a statement.

As the international response builds, India continues to lead the investigation into the crash. Search and recovery operations are ongoing, with authorities working to determine the cause of the disaster and provide support to victims’ families. (Source: IANS)